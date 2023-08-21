US sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has returned to defend her 100m gold medalist title with her new orange hair at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. On Sunday, the 36-year-old appeared unstoppable in the heats round of the 100m event. Besides being proud of her speed on the track, she revealed what her orange hair signified.

Fraser-Pryce, famously nicknamed ‘Mommy Rocket’, is a five-time winner of the 100m race at the world championships. Regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, she is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist at the 100m event.

This year, the mother-of-one has returned to the track to defend her title for the sixth time. Therefore, for this year’s championship, the athlete has chosen a new look that signifies fire.

After Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won in the heats round of the 100m event, she appeared in a quick chat with Flo Track. In its Twitter video, the athlete explained that the reason for choosing orange for her hair was simply because she loved the color. Moreover, she boasted a little about her super fast speed.

"It's fire at the end of a rocket," she said in the video.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s changing hair color at several championships

The 2023 World Athletics Championships is not the only time the athlete has experimented with her hair color. Previously as well, the athlete stunned the world with her love for donning different hair colors.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wore a wig that had the colors of her country; Yellow, Black, and Green. That year, she won the bronze medal in the 100m race. Then again, at the 2019 World Championships, her rainbow-inspired wig became a hot topic in the media.

In reality, Fraser-Pryce has beautiful long hair. However, many fans and media persons assumed that the athlete dons wigs at championships because she does not wish to celebrate her African heritage. However, cancelling those assumptions, the athlete explained in a podcast interview with Nation Wide Radio the real reasons.

“Lot of persons associate me wearing wigs with me not embracing my blackness, celebrating black or you know there are a lot of things and they even did an interview where they said “How come nobody said anything to Shelly-Ann wearing colored hair?"

“Yeah, but like the colored hair is part of my running image.”

Moreover, at last year’s world championship, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce carried a green and yellow hairstyle that matched the Jamaican flag. So, she is not shy of celebrating her nationality.