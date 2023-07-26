Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce remembers wise Jamaican proverb ahead of World Athletics Championship

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce remembered an encouraging and wise Jamaican quote in her latest social media post. The athlete who made a strong comeback in her past two races after her knee injury is currently preparing for the World Athletics Championship.

As she has already achieved two massive victories last week, Fraser-Pryce expressed that she was feeling positive about the big event in August.

Earlier this year, the 'Mommy Rocket' suffered a serious knee injury that kept her away from participating in championships for months. Finally, after a long wait, the athlete made her season debut at the 100m event at 2023 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern on July 20. Without disappointing her fans, Fraser-Pryce clinched her first victory, clocking an impressive 10.82 seconds.

The Jamaican athlete appeared in her next race at Meeting de Madrid on July 22. With a finishing time of 10.83 seconds, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce achieved her second victory at 100m.

Looking back at the wonderful winning spree, the athlete expressed her gratitude and remembered a Jamaican proverb in her latest Instagram post. At first, she wrote:

“Whew! Oh, how I’ve missed you 🥹!⁠” the athlete expressed that she missed competing.

⁠She added:

“It’s been an unusual start to the season, but here we are. As the Jamaicans would say: 'You want good, your nose haffi run.'⁠”

The Jamaican quote indicates that if one wants success and to achieve their dreams, then they have to work hard for it. They must keep at their goal until they turn it into reality.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also shared her outlook for the championships that she will be participating in:

“Right now, I’m just believing in God’s master plan over everything. I’m taking my time, paying attention to the details, and trusting my gut. Lucerne and Madrid were definitely a step in the right direction as I continue to piece together the road to Budapest. I can’t wait to see you all at Worlds!! “

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on recovery from her knee injury

Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Seven

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce might be going strong in her recent 100m championships, but she has not completely recovered yet. During her recent interview with Chris Chavez, the founder of Citius Mag, the athlete was asked how she was feeling about her recovery. Answering the question, the former Olympic champion stated:

"If I'm being truthful, then no, not a 100 percent, but it is what it is. I think, I do know, it's different things."

﻿Fraser-Pryce revealed that she had not fully recovered from her knee injury. However, she has accepted the pain and begun racing again. Furthermore, she added that she has prepared herself mentally to be her 100 percent while standing at the starting line at different events.

The athlete stated that she did not want to focus on the things she did not have control on. Instead, she aims to maximize aspects that are under her control.