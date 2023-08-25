Former American basketball player, Earvin “Magic” Johnson recently appreciated the stunning performance streak that USA male and female athletes are displaying at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He expressed that he was thrilled to watch the athletes put out their best selves at the races.

The USA is currently topping the medal count list for the ongoing world championships. As of day 6 of the events, the country has collected 14 medals: 7 gold, 4 silver and 3 silver. Next to it is Spain with 4 gold medals, and Great Britain with 4 medals: 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Expand Tweet

Magic Johnson expressed in his post:

“I absolutely love track and field and have been watching the World Championships since opening day on Saturday! I was excited to see how the U.S.A. men and women performed and it's been nothing short of thrilling, exciting, and amazing!”

Indeed, American athletes have been at their best trying to win as many events as they can.

Noah Lyles at Day 2 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Recently, American athletes Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson roared in the men’s and women’s 100m races, respectively. Grant Holloway proudly clinched the gold medal in the men’s 100m hurdles race.

Katie Moon at Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In the field category, Ryan Crouser successfully defended his winning title in the shot put event. Pole Vault specialist Katie Moon also defended her title along with showing the grand gesture of sharing her gold medal with competitor Nina Kennedy.

In the Discus Throw event, Laulauga Tausaga achieved her first-ever world championship gold medal. Lastly, Team USA grabbed a dramatic win in the mixed 4x400m relay event.

USA’s win in the mixed 4x400 relay race came with Femke Bol’s tripping on the race track

Team USA at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

The conclusion of the mixed 4x400 relay race was a result of the dramatic incident that provided the USA with its win in the world championship. On Day 1, nine teams competed in the 4x400m relay race. For a longer period, it seemed like the Dutch would take the gold medal considering Femke Bol’s impressive run.

Femke Bol falling at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

However, in a shocking turn of events, Femke Bol crashed on the track, hitting her head and dropping the baton when she was five meters away from the finish line. Making the most of her fall, US anchor Alexis Holmes, who was inches away from Bol, ran her fastest, making the dramatic win.

Holmes’s fast pace clocked a winning time of 3:08.80, breaking the country’s own world record set in 2019. Moreover, after claiming the win, she shared her experience of winning the event:

"It is amazing," said Holmes. "It was definitely tough to run against Femke Bol. She is an amazing athlete but I believed I could run it down because I felt really strong and determined to win and I felt good."