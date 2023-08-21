What caused Femke Bol to fall? Everything about the indoor world record holder

23-year-old Dutch sprinter Femke Bol experienced a dramatic fall while reaching the finish line at the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist explained that she failed to give her best like she usually does.

Bol has accomplished several records and titles at a young age. The athlete is an indoor world record holder in the 400 meters indoor with a time of 49.26 seconds. She also boasts herself as the second-fastest woman of all time in the 400m hurdles event with a time frame of 51.45 seconds. It also makes Bol a European record holder.

Nevertheless, she has also achieved two silver medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon in the 400 hurdles and 4x400m mixed relay. However, at this year’s world championship, Femke Bol stumbled at the trace track when she was a few meters behind the finish line. Consequently, it led the USA to a dramatic win while the Netherlands saw their victory slipping away.

Moments later, Femke Bol explained the reason behind her dramatic fall.

"I just couldn't hit my stride like I normally do and I think I cramped up when I felt someone next to me and then I was on the ground,” she said (via Hindustan Times).

Femke Bol’s early life as an athlete

Bol at Golden Gala Pietro Mennea - Diamond League 2023

Femke Bol was born in Amersfoort, Netherlands, on Februray 23 in 2000. Initially, the athlete was a judo enthusiast but changed her interest when she began practicing athletics in 2008. The two-time Diamond League champion joined AV Triathlon, a local club following her four-year-old brother who was already a member there.

Eventually, she transferred to another local club, AV Altis where her mettle for longer sprints was recognized by coach Werner Andrea.

From the age of 15, Femke Bol began focusing on the 400m meter races. Gradually, as she started competing in national-level races, Bol grabbed five national youth titles in the 400 m races in both outdoor and indoor between 2015 and 2017.

After several attempts at the world championship races, she finally achieved a huge fate. She became the second-fastest European U20 woman in history after clocking a personal best of 55.32 s in the heats of the 2019 World Doha Championships.

Femke Bol’s upcoming races in the 2023 World Athletics Championships

After a disappointing fate at the 4x400m mixed relay event, Bol will be trying her best at the following races in the championship.

She will be competing in the women's 400m hurdles with the heats on day 2 (August 21, 2023). Following that, she will be next seen in the women's 4x400m relay scheduled on August 25, 2023.