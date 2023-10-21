The Ingebrigtsen brothers, renowned middle-distance runners, have experienced significant success in their careers. Jakob Ingebrigtsen and his brothers Filip and Henrik have achieved numerous world and Olympic medals and were coached by their father, Gjert, who is considered instrumental in their achievements. However, they have recently come forward with troubling allegations against their father, accusing him of abusive and physically violent behavior.

The brothers disclosed the abuse they have endured from their father since childhood, describing him as extremely aggressive and controlling, resorting to physical violence and threats as part of their upbringing.

They admitted that they had carried the discomfort and fear from their childhood and believed they had moved past it in adulthood. However, they realized the issue was more significant than they initially thought.

Two years ago, they experienced another episode of aggression and physical punishment, which was the final straw. Although they did not provide specific details, this incident led them to sever ties with their father and former coach.

“We have grown up with a father who has been very aggressive and controlling and who has used physical violence and threats as part of his upbringing. We still feel discomfort and fear which has been in us since childhood. Somehow we have accepted this. We have lived with it, and in adulthood we have moved on. At least we thought so. In retrospect, we realise that it was naive. But two years ago, the same aggression and physical punishment struck again. It was the drop that made the cup run over.”

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a Norwegian middle-distance runner, has been a dominant force in track and field in recent years. He boasts multiple world and Olympic titles, holds world and European records, and has earned a nomination for the prestigious World Athlete of the Year award from World Athletics, the sport's governing body.

In the 2023 season, Jakob Ingebrigtsen continued to showcase his exceptional talent, setting new records and securing medals at various competitions. He began the year by successfully defending his two gold medals at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, held at the Atakoy Arena in March. In the 1500m and 3000m races, he not only secured gold but also set a championship record in the former event.

Transitioning to the outdoor season, Ingebrigtsen maintained his impressive performance. He further improved his world record in the 2000m race, which took place at Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, Belgium, in September. He clocked an incredible time of 4:43.13. Jakob Ingebrigtsen enhanced his European record in the 1500m race, competing at Stadion Slaski in Chorzow, Poland, in July with a remarkable time of 3:27.14.