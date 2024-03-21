Joel Embiid criticized by FFBB president for committing to US Olympic team after receiving France citizenship

Cameroonian basketball player Joel Embiid received criticism from Les Blues' President Jean-Pierre Siutat for his decision to play with Team USA at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The athlete’s decision annoyed the president of the French men's national team because the 76ers player had expressed his desire to play for France with proper citizenship of the country. Back in 2018, he also mentioned that France were an option for him alongside the USA and Cameroon.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is currently recovering from a meniscus surgery to join his NBA team Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the playoffs this year. On recovering, he will be returning to the 76ers as he is committed to playing for Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024.

French Federation of Basketball (FFBB) president Jean-Pierre Siutat revealed to the Athletics’ Joe Vardon, that he and his team began the “not easy” process of getting Embiid a French citizenship in 2022.

On Embiid's wish and also in interest of Les Blues, the naturalization process became a success in July 2022. Eventually, he was awarded French citizenship, making Siutat believe that he would play for Team France when they hosted the Olympics two years later.

Far away from Siutat’s expectation, three months later, Embiid announced his commitment to play with Team USA at the Games. Although he was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, he is a US citizen.

The 30-year-old gained American citizenship shortly after the 2022 European Championship when the basketball player missed his opportunity to represent France due to his thumb injury.

Observing Embiid's move, Les Blues’ president told Vardon:

"He said, yes, I want to (play), make the paper [passport]. So I make the job, with the help of the government, to get a passport for him and for his son. And all the time, he said, ‘I want to play for the national team of France."

"It’s not so easy to get the passport. We do this because he asked us, and we were very happy to welcome him. At the end of the story, he decided to go to the U.S. team. It’s done for me, but you know, you don’t have to ask for the passport. Team USA, with [Embiid], who can beat you? Come on, nobody. This is an easy way for him to get an Olympic medal", Suitat added.

Joel Embiid ’s recovery status from his knee injury

Joel Embiid experienced a meniscus tear in his left knee during a game against the Golden State Warriors on January 30. The athlete underwent surgery in February, leading him to miss 22 games with the 76ers.

Recently, his coach Nick Nurse shared that there is no timetable for his return. He added that Embiid was making progress in his recovery, but his return would only be evident when he begins full contact scrimmages.

Moreover, the 76ers’ center player has been allowed to resume lifting heavy weights. Embiid also recently joined his team’s non-contact practice session ahead of their match against the Miami Heat.

The team expects Embiid to make a full-fledged return in the first or second week of April.