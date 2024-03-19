Is Joel Embiid returning for 76ers from knee injury? Reigning NBA MVP's probable return timeline & more explored

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season took a serious hit when Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury early in February against the Golden State Warriors. Without “The Process,” the Sixers stumbled from third in the Eastern Conference to likely battling in the play-in tournament. Everyone knew Philadelphia’s chances of entering the playoffs depended on the reigning MVP’s return.

A few days after undergoing surgery, Sixers coach Nick Nurse refused to give a definite timetable for his prized center’s return. They didn’t want to rush him but they knew they badly needed him to suit up again. Embiid’s long-awaited return might be on the horizon.

According to several reports, Joel Embiid has been cleared for on-court activities. He recently joined his team’s non-contact practice leading into Monday’s game versus the Miami Heat. The big man has also been given the go-ahead signal to do heavy workout.

Nurse told reporters that “The Process” is progressing very well but until he starts full contact scrimmages, his return is not imminent yet. The coach also expects him to significantly improve his conditioning before he is allowed to be in uniform again. They are hoping, though, that if things worked out as planned, he could comeback by the first or second week of April.

The 76ers will find it tough to make the playoffs without Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers own a 37-30 win-loss slate heading into Monday’s game against the Miami Heat for eighth in the Eastern Conference. If they can retain that spot, they will only need to win just once in the play-in tournament. If they fall lower, they will have to pull out a victory twice to punch a ticket to the postseason.

Regardless of where they fall, they will need Joel Embiid to make the playoffs. In a four-team competition that could include the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, Embiid’s presence will be key. Tyrese Maxey has been playing well but there’s a reason why “The Process” was the favorite to win his second MVP before injury struck.

Even if Embiid is not back to pre-injury form for the play-in tournament, his presence alone could prove vital for the 76ers. He will force defenses to pay attention to him by just being on the floor. Embiid's ability to anchor the defense will already be a boost to his team.

Nick Nurse coached against Joel Embiid multiple times in the postseason. He knows that the Philadelphia 76ers’ chances of barging into the playoff will largely depend on the MVP’s return.