Johannes Vetter to miss World Athletics Championships due to injury

One of Neeraj Chopra's closest rivals, Johannes Vetter, has pulled out of the upcoming World Athletics Championships, scheduled to get underway in Eugene, USA, on July 15. The German, who was crowned world champion in 2017, is out of the competition due to a shoulder injury.

Vetter took to social media on Wednesday to confirm the news.

"As you probably have noticed, I haven't shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon," he wrote on a post on Instagram.

The German javelin star added that he had no time frame for his recovery.

“It’s tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision. Nevertheless, I will try to keep you posted and share a few more updates," he continued in the same post.

Neeraj to have an easy passage in World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is on a roll this season. Vetter's withdrawal from the World Athletics Championships means Neeraj has only one big rival to beat - Anderson Peters.

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

Chopra started the season on a high, winning the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland with a throw of 89.30m for a new national record.

In his next competition, Neeraj won the gold medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland when he sent the spear to a distance of 86.69m. Anderson Peters came second in that competition.

At the Stockholm Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record when he almost touched the 90m mark, which is considered to be the gold standard of javelin throw. Neeraj sent the javelin to a distance of 89.94m, creating a new national record. However, Andersen Peters emerged victorious in the Stockholm Diamond League when he breached the 90m-mark with ease.

Neeraj Chopra is also gunning to breach the 90m-mark and one hopes he will achieve it on a grand stage such as the World Athletics Championships.

Also read: World Athletics Championships: Indian athletes commence training at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far