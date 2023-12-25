"Jonathan Owens talked about how Simone Biles changed his life" - Pivot Podcast host Ryan Clark defends NFL star amid criticism over "catch" comments

Ryan Clark, "The Pivot" podcast host, recently addressed the controversy surrounding Jonathan Owens' comments about his wife, Simone Biles.

Owens, a Green Bay Packers safety, admitted on the podcast that he was unaware of Simone Biles' status as a celebrated gymnast when they first met. This revelation sparked significant online backlash.

Olympic gold medalist Biles kisses husband Jonathan Owens

In a social media video on X, Clark emphasized Owens' affectionate recounting of their meeting, expressing frustration over how Owens' light-hearted remark about being "the catch" in their relationship was misinterpreted.

“Every time they looked at one another, you could tell how beautiful their meeting was to them, but everyone has now twisted that, taken that, and made it something negative. But what people haven’t done is watch the entire show."

Biles looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers

Clark argued that the public's focus on a single clip from the interview overlooks the deeper context of Owens' admiration for Biles and their mutual support.

“Listen to him talk about their 2020 conversation while she was at the Olympics as he encourages her that she can be okay, the time he took away with her, and even getting married during that time. Now Simone Biles is back to the Simone Biles we know. He talked about how Simone Biles has changed his life. How much she has helped him. How much their love,their journey, and their story are all tied together."

He urged the audience to consider the couple's happiness and respect their relationship, rather than judge based on a brief excerpt from a podcast.

"So, what has happened is that people sitting in their homes, whether married or unmarried, are now worried about this man and his relationship instead of being happy for two people who are excited to be together, two people who support one another wholeheartedly.... And just because you feel like he should be worshiping the gymnast, Simone Biles, doesn’t mean that you can’t respect that he’s in love with the woman, Simone Biles.”

Expand Tweet

Simone Biles responds to criticism of husband Jonathan Owens with a lighthearted social media post

Biles and her husband Jonathan Strikes a pose

Biles, renowned Olympic gymnast, recently addressed the criticism her husband, Jonathan Owens, faced following his appearance on The Pivot podcast.

Biles, who married Owens, in a private courthouse ceremony in April 2023, took to social media on Saturday to subtly respond to the ongoing discourse.

In a post featuring a photo of a perplexed child, she playfully queried her followers with the caption:

"Are y’all done yet?"

Expand Tweet

This response comes after Owens humorously claimed he was the "catch" in their relationship during the podcast hosted by Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.