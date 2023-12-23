Jonathan Owens net worth 2023: How much is Simone Biles’ husband worth?

Jonathan Owens is a safety for the Green Bay Packers and the husband of legendary Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Owen is a part of the rebuilding Green Bay Packers that are in the thick of a playoff push heading into the final weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

According to reports, Jonathan Owens is worth an estimated $7 million. His net worth comes from his NFL earnings, endorsements, and intelligent investment moves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Owens' contract details

According to Spotrac, Jonathan Owens is on a one-year contract worth $1,010,000 with the Packers. The Missouri Western State alum joined the Packers ahead of the 2023 season after spending the last three years of his career with the Houston Texans.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

The rebuilding Texans decided to go another route, and Owens was forced to take his talents to Green Bay. The veteran safety has been decent for the Packers, and he is a significant backup of the team's secondary.

How much has Jonathan Owens earned in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Owens has earned $3,246,072 during his six-year NFL career. The former undrafted free agent earned $375,000 in his solitary season with the Arizona Cardinals, $1,861,072 in Houston, and $1,010,000 with the Green Bay Packers.

Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, following a fruitful collegiate career with Missouri Western State University. Owens earned second-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors and was named MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year in his final year of college.

However, these laurels weren't enough to get him drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. Owens going undrafted serves as a reminder of how competitive the NFL is and how some of the best players in lesser-known collegiate conferences go undrafted, with some never carving out a niche on the Gridiron.

Following the Draft, Owens was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. Owens has since enjoyed a six-year NFL career spent mainly as a backup with the Cardinals, Texans, and now Green Bay Packers. He will be looking for a long-term extension at the end of the 2023 NFL season, as he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16