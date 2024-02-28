Lindsey Vonn reacts to comedian Jon Stewart tearfully remembering his dog

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to a post on social media regarding the death of television host Jon Stewart's dog. On Monday, Stewart gave an astounding tribute to his brindle pitbull, Dipper, in his television program 'The Daily Show'.

The show started with Stewart reminiscing about the time he met Dipper at an animal shelter in New York City approximately 12 years ago. It was supposed to be just a fundraising visit with his two children. However, as soon as they entered the shelter, the three-legged Dipper instantly attracted them. Since then, Dipper had been a faithful companion to Stewart both on and off the camera.

Stewart revealed that Dipper took his last breath on Sunday. Reacting to the news, the legendary American ski racer Lindsey Vonn expressed her sadness over the loss of this faithful companion of Stewart. Vonn wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Dang it, Jon you made me cry! I lost my best boy almost 2 years ago now...still hurts like hell. Dogs are angels, here and in heaven,"

Lindsey Vonn is a huge dog lover as well. She frequently shares photos of her pet dogs on social media. Her eight-year-old pet dog named Bear left the world a couple of years ago.

Lindsey Vonn extends her support to Utah Jazz's owner Ryan Smith

Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA team Utah Jazz and executive chairman of Qualtrics, recently shared his plan to revitalize Salt Lake City's downtown.

Smith aims to convert downtown into a sports and entertainment district. He recently shared his plans via X:

"Our efforts are not about an arena, it's about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA/NHL at its core."

The Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn extended her support to Smith. She retweeted the post shared by Smith with the caption:

"Looks amazing!!! I'm in."

Smith has reportedly set in motion the early phases of his plan. Apart from requesting the NHL to bring another franchise to the state, Smith has also won the support of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. The Mayor agreed with Smith's ideas about downtown as he said:

"We set the pulse of the state in downtown Salt Lake City - for our economy, culture, sports and entertainment. Our downtown and the investment in it must remain strong to ensure we have a future with a better quality of life for residents and deepening community connections." (via KSLTV)