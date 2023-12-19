Gabby Thomas and Allyson Felix, perhaps two of the most idolized American athletes in the 200m sprint, recently got together off the track for a little photoshoot.

Thomas and Felix were both signed by Delta Airlines a few days ago, as the brand announced its Team USA athlete ambassadors for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 15-member team consists of US Paralympians and Olympics, an Olympic hopeful and gold-medal-winning legends.

On Monday (18 December), Thomas shared some snaps and videos of a photo shoot she was a part of as a Delta ambassador, and one, in particular, was met with a lot of excitement from fans.

In the video, which Gabby shared on her Instagram stories, she and Felix are exchanging a relay baton as they pose for the cameraman. Dressed in matching purple tracksuits, the runners look to be enjoying themselves to the fullest. She captioned the photo,

"Little relay practice a @delta with the GOAT @allysonfelix"

Check out Gabby Thomas' story on Instagram below:

Via Gabby Thomas' Instagram story

For Thomas, this would have been a night to remember, as she has long been a fan of Felix. In an interview with Andscape back in 2021, Thomas expressed her love for Felix and shared how she was motivated by the latter.

"When I started running and as my goals kept growing for myself, I always remembered Allyson Felix. I was always a fan watching her. I loved her grace and she’s so accomplished", Gabby Thomas said.

She went on to add that competing at the 2021 US Olympic track and field trial, where she managed to pip Felix in the 200m, was a surreal feeling,

"To actually be there, running next to her, with the intention of being her Olympic teammate, it was a surreal feeling", she added.

A brief look at Gabby Thomas' 2023 season

For Gabby Thomas, 2023 has been a year of redemption after having missed last year's World Championships due to a torn hamstring. She started this year strong, proving that she was back and better than ever.

In April, she clocked a personal best of 49.68 in the 400m at the Texas Invitational. This shaved over 1.5 seconds off of her previous record, which she achieved in 2021.

Next, Thomas went on to prove her dominance in the 200m at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She claimed gold in the event, beating Sha'Carri Richardson and world champion Shericka Jackson in the process.

The 27-year-old wrapped up her year with a silver in the 200m at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, and a gold in the 4x100m relay, where Team USA set a championship record of 41.03.