Mark Sterling threatens to sue female AEW star

Jade Cargill and "Legit" Leyla Hirsch went head-to-head on AEW Dynamite last night and after a tough encounter, Cargill picked up the win.

During the bout, Hirsch connected with a dive to the outside on Cargill's manager, "Smart" Mark Sterling, who was at ringside for the bout.

Following the encounter, maintaining character, Sterling took to Twitter to react to the incident by stating that he intends to sue Leyla Hirsch.

"I’m ok guys, a little woozy," wrote Sterling. "I’m in the back with the doctors now. They told me I was fine and to leave but I just wanted to make sure. BUT AS SOON AS I LEAVE IM SUEING LEYLA FOR PUTTING HER HANDS ON ME! IM FURIOUS!!"

Cargill remains undefeated in AEW with Sterling by her side. That being said, Sterling has yet to help his client get a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. But Cargill continues to rise up the rankings, so she might earn a title match at some point soon.

Nonetheless, the AEW Women's World Championship is currently strapped around Dr. Britt Baker's waist, and she already has a tough challenge ahead of her.

The AEW Women's Championship will be on the line at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

At All Out, Ruby Soho made her debut during the Casino Battle Royale and went on to win the match by last eliminating Thunder Rosa. This victory earned Soho a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.

Ruby competed in her first AEW singles match last week on Dynamite against Jamie Hayter. While Hayter put up a good fight, Soho won the bout, so she's heading into her title match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam with momentum on her side.

Also Read

Whether Baker retains or Soho wins the title, Jade Cargill will likely be looking to challenge for the gold.

What do you think about Sterling's tweet? Do you want to see Cargill get a title shot? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier