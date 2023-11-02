"May be my favorite compliment I ever received" - Riley Gaines on being called "Bigot Barbie"

Riley Gaines is a figure who's not unfamiliar with controversy. The outspoken conservative influencer and podcast host has consistently voiced her political and religious beliefs, often finding herself at odds with liberals and progressives on various social media platforms.

Riley Gaines has also been a steadfast supporter of Jonathan Isaac, the NBA player for the Orlando Magic, who made headlines for refusing to kneel during the national anthem and wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt last year.

In a recent announcement, Gaines shared that she has taken on the role of brand ambassador for Unitus, the alternative athletic clothing brand owned by Jonathan Isaac. She conveyed her message through a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she made her stance crystal clear: "Stop giving your money to companies that hate you."

Gaines emphasized the significance of endorsing brands that align with one's principles and values, particularly for "common-sense Americans" who are guided by their faith and a desire to stand up for what they believe to be right.

She also highlighted the wide range of clothing options available at Unitus, a brand recognized for its alternative athletic apparel designed for those seeking to confidently and proudly express themselves.

In the caption accompanying the video, she further emphasized her point:

"Stop giving your money to companies that hate you. I am so excited and proud to be a @weareunitus brand ambassador. I can't stress the importance of supporting companies that align with your values. Unitus creates apparel that you can wear proudly and confidently. We've got some exciting things in store coming soon. 🚨 Use code RILEY for free shipping! So thankful for @jonisaac_01 for courageously and unapologetically standing for what's right, fair, and just. Onward! #weareunitus."

Among the various reactions to Gaines' post, one comment stood out. A user with the handle "animal prosecutor" posted,

"Bigot Barbie has a sponsor." Instead of reacting with anger or indignation, Gaines responded with a touch of humor and grace, stating, "Bigot Barbie may be my favorite compliment I've ever received 🤭."

Riley Gaines Supports Loudoun County Students Who Demand Gender-Based Restrooms

Riley Gaines Speaks about Safety In women's Sport

Riley Gaines recently shared an impactful post on her X (formerly Twitter) feed. The post in question featured a video of Loudoun County students staging a protest, and Oli London, a News Contributor, shared it initially.

These students were advocating for the reinstatement of gender-specific restrooms in their schools. Oli London's caption highlighted a concerning incident that took place in the district in 2021, referencing a case where a boy, under the pretext of the transgender bathroom policy, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

The video captured students singing the national anthem outside their school, holding signs that read "Girls Only" and "Boys Only".

By sharing this post, Riley Gaines added her voice to the ongoing conversation surrounding gender-specific facilities and the need for inclusive policies that address the concerns of all individuals, particularly women.