"Maybe I should change my name to Podium Pryce" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on winning 15th World Championship medal

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her 15th World Championship medal in the women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Jamaican sprinter won a bronze medal in the 100m with a time of 10.77 seconds. She finished behind Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson, who ran in 10.65 seconds and 10.72 seconds, respectively.

Fraser-Pryce took to her social media to post a witty tweet by sharing that she had won her 14th World Championship medal, only to later realize that she had won 15 medals.

"My 14th World Championship medal!! Grateful beyond words," she expressed.

"Maybe I should change my name to #Podium Pryce !! lol," she wrote.

"Another global medal and ready for more," stated Fraser-Pryce

Fraser-Pryce later added a quote correcting the total number of medals won by her.

"*15th," she added.

The 36-year-old sprinter has won 10 gold medals at the world championships, four silver and a bronze medal. Out of the 15 medals at the world championships, six of them are in 100m. She won the world championship title in the women's 200m twice. She led the Jamaican team to victory in the women's 4x100m relay seven times.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce earned these 15 medals by competing eight times in the World Athletics Championships.

"I've a bronze medal and I'm really really grateful for that" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after winning in the women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce poses after winning the women's 100m at the 2023World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is known to be a gracious athlete when it comes to accepting results. Fraser-Pryce exclaimed that she was grateful for winning a bronze medal at the post-race interview in the stadium.

"I've a bronze medal and I'm really really grateful for that," Fraser-Pryce expressed cheerfully. "It was one of those races that you know that ladies were on fire from the season", she said.

"For me, it's just I'm grateful to be able to put another race to get... hopeful I've got two more races. I think the more races I'll have, the better I'll be able to execute one of those," she expressed.

The Jamaican sprinter will further compete in the women's 200m along with Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Gabby Thomas. Fraser-Pryce will compete in the women's 4x100m relay event. She expressed her excitement for the same.

"And now I look forward to relay Which I haven't done in a long time," she said.

The 4x100m relay heats are scheduled for August 25, 2023, with finals following the next day, both in the afternoon session.