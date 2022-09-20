National Games 2022: Murali Sreeshankar out to give his best and enjoy his time at "the celebration of Indian sports"

Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) silver medalist Murali Sreeshankar is gearing up to give his best at the upcoming National Games 2022. The young long jumper is keen to use the National Games as a launchpad for bigger achievements in the upcoming season.

With the Games being held after a gap of seven years, this will be the first time Murali Sreeshankar will be participating in the national extravagenza.

After the highs of the Commonwealth Games and the Diamond League, Murali Sreeshankar, in an interaction, said he is currently in a good space. He wants to achieve the targets he has set for himself at the National Games.

“I have prepared well for the National Games. My body feels good. I do have some targets set and if I achieve them, I will finish my season on a good note,” he said.

“This will also set a few plans in motion the 2023 season. They are crucial to my preparations for the World Championships and the Asian Games.”

National Games will not be a cakewalk: Murali Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar, who has already rewritten the national record thrice, is currently the best long jumper in the country.

Armed with a personal best of 8.36m, the 23-year-old is well ahead of his competitors. However, he opined that with three jumpers with leaps of over 8.15m in the fray at the National Games, the competition is stiff and will not be a cakewalk.

Sreeshankar added that he would treat the National Games as a world-level tournament and said jumps are one of the most watched disciplines in athletics.

“It won't be a cakewalk for sure. The domestic circuit is highly competitive and we can't take it lightly,” he said.

“Horizontal jump events are also one of the most highly-anticipated among fans and I have to be in my best shape. I am avoiding events to stop my craving for food present there and focus on maintaining my shape.”

Sreeshankar will face stiff competition from the likes of statemate Mohammed Anees Yahiya and Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin, who has a wind-assisted leap of 8.37m.

Speaking about his season, which has included an excellent display at CWG 2022 and a competitive Diamond League sojourn, Murali Sreeshankar said:

“This season was a great learning experience for me as it was a long season. With so much travel, changing weather conditions, jetlag and all, it was a great experience to adapt and adjust to different conditions.”

He added:

“I completed with the best in the world and had my breakthrough in terms of the Commonwealth Games silver medal. Going forward next season, I will try to be more consistent on the international circuit.”

Sreeshankar also stated that he learned a lot from competing in international events.

“What I learned from events like the Diamond League is that you can enjoy and do well in the competition,” he said.

“Champions like (Miltiadis) Tentoglou were jumping as if it was a festival and everyone was enjoying it and that mood helped. This is what I will replicate at the National Games too, enjoy my time as it is the celebration of Indian sports.”

Murali Sreeshankar happy with rise in rankings

Sreeshankar also expressed his happiness with his metroric rise in the world rankings. The ace Indian jumper started the season ranked 60th in the world and has now risen to sixth.

He added that being consistent is one of his key points of focus and concluded:

“To get to the top will be difficult but I’m sure it’s possible if we have more international exposure in competitions like the World Athletics Championships, continental events and the Diamond League.”

The National Games will begin on September 27 and go on until October 10.

