Neeraj Chopra elated on receiving Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna honor, eyeing good form ahead of action packed 2022 season

2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday. The prestigious event took place at Darbar Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

Neeraj Chopra was ecstatic upon being acknowledged and conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. He now wants to continue his brilliant form on the field.

"I am feeling very good, it is the biggest sporting honour in the country. Planning has started, the camp started some time back and I have already started my training. I am preparing for World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I will strive to do my best in Paris 2024 Olympics. I was being nominated for Khel Ratna since the 3-4 years, now I have finally gotten this accolade, I am feeling very good," Neeraj Chopra told ANI.

Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my Dadaji in attendance.



Congratulations to my fellow award winners and thank you for always supporting me.🙏🏽 An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my Dadaji in attendance.Congratulations to my fellow award winners and thank you for always supporting me.🙏🏽 https://t.co/qBF1bCdTwR

Neeraj Chopra wants to continue his good run:

Neeraj, along with eleven other athletes, were honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh P.R (Hockey), Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Sumit Antil (Para Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), Mithali Raj (Cricket), Sunil Chhetri (Football), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey) were among the awardees.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has stated that he is feeling good about being honored. He has always been very vocal about his passion for the sport.

Earlier, Neeraj asserted that wants to continue to clinch several medals not only in the Olympics but in several international events across the globe.This award will be a motivation for the 23-year-old.

Neeraj became the second Indian individual and the first ever track and field gold medal winner at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The javelin thrower aced the final on 7th August with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: 2021 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra wants to win more silverware for India

Edited by Diptanil Roy