Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Boxing Ranking, life story and records

Lovlina Borgohain pulled off a stunning victory against her German opponent Nadine Apetz. The victory means she is probably just one win away from securing India a medal at Olympics 2021. The Assamese pugilist was given a tough fight by her German opponent. However, her determination and focus has helped her come out on top.

Onwards! 🥊🔥



Power packed punching from Lovlina Borgohain lands her a last eight slot as she wins 3-2 against Nadine Apetz of #GER in the women's 69kg welterweight category! 👏 #IND #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/Y9rserNmyR — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 27, 2021

The two-time world championship bronze medalist has been stunning over the past couple of years. Her performance so far at the Tokyo Olympics has definitely given India hopes of clinching another medal in Japan. Here are a few things you didn't know about the boxer.

# 1 Lovlina Borgohain's sisters pursued kickboxing

Lovlina Borgohain was born in Assam. Her father was a small scale businessman and her mother was a housewife. Lovlina was the youngest of three children. Her elder sisters were twins.

They pursued kickboxing at a young age. Inspired by this, she started kickboxing as well. Her sisters made it to the nationals before they decided to quit the sport. Later, Lovlina decided to make a switch to boxing.

# 2 Lovlina Borgohain was spotted in a trial

Lovlina Borgohain went to the Barpathar Girls High School in Assam. She was spotted in a trial conducted by the Sports Authority of India. It was coach Padum Baro who saw her talent and took her under his wings.

# 3 How many medals has Lovlina Borgohain won in her career ?

Know Your 🗼 Olympian@LovlinaBorgohai is all set to represent India at her maiden Olympics. She has been training hard and is confident to make her country proud at #TokyoOlympics

We wish her the best! #JeetengeOlympics@SonySportsIndia @KirenRijiju @BFI_official @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/O80vpfMW06 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 25, 2021

In her short career, the pugilist has won some high profile tournaments. Lovlina has two World Championships bronze medals to her name. The first came at the 2018 World Championships in New Delhi. She added her second at the 2019 World Championships in Russia.

The pugilist also has two Asian Championship bronze medals to her name. Tokyo Olympics is the perfect opportunity for Lovlina to upgrade the color of the medal. She is in the quarterfinals of the welterweight category. From there on it's a medal assured for the Indian.

# 4 What is Lovlina Borgohain's ranking in boxing?

Lovlina Borgohian was ranked 3rd in the AIBA ranking released in 2020.

# 5 How did Lovlina Borgohain qualify for the 2021 Olympics?

Heartiest congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for being the 1st woman pugilist from Assam to qualify for the Olympics. With her continuous success in the 2018 & 19 Woman’s World Boxing Championships, may she rise to the epitome of success and continue making #Assam & India proud pic.twitter.com/CtacsD6g3h — Bimal Borah (@BimalBorahbjp) June 9, 2021

Lovlina Borgohain claimed the bronze medal at the World Championships in 2019. She lost her semi-final match against China's Gu Hong. A bronze there was enough to help her seal a place at the 2021 Olympics.

While talking to the Olympic channel about the bronze at the World Championships, Lovlina said:

"I know the two World Championships bronze medals are a good effort. But my aim is to win a gold at the international level. I realize I need to work even harder for that."

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy