Neeraj Chopra Upcoming Tournament: Which event will the Indian javelin thrower be in action next?

Neeraj Chopra recently took part in the Doha Diamond League on Friday, May 10. The 26-year-old star returned to action after seven months since last taking part in the Asian Games that took place in Hangzhou last year. Neeraj has already secured his berth in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The youngster is one of India’s most decorated athletes and all eyes will be on him when he steps out in Paris. But for now, Neeraj is looking to get himself in shape for the quadrennial event to be staged from July 26 to August 11.

The javelin thrower is now set to participate in the Federation Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from May 12 to 15. It is the first domestic competition Neeraj will participate in since the Federation Cup in Patiala back in 2021 where he threw 87.80 meters.

The qualification of the men’s javelin will take place on May 14 followed by the final on May 15.

How did Neeraj Chopra perform in Doha?

Neeraj finished second in Doha with his best throw of 88.36 meters. He missed out on finishing on top by a whisker, falling short by 0.02 meters from Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who had a best throw of 88.38 meters. Anderson Peters from Grenada held the third spot with a throw of 86.62 meters.

Neeraj started with a foul throw before he slowly found his rhythm. It was on his sixth attempt that he put his best foot forward, which, however, was not enough for him to take the top spot. There were a lot of expectations on whether he could breach the elusive 90-meter mark in Doha, but that did not happen.

