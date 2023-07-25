"Next stop is breaking 19.19", "Sub 19 coming soon!" - Noah Lyles' Diamond League performance stirs excitement among fans

26-year-old Noah Lyles is raising the bar of expectations for his fans. The young athlete recently created history by beating Usain Bolt's world record at the London Diamond League. Lyles broked the Jamaican legend's streak of 34 sub-20s wins at the 200m by striking his 35th win. His terrific performance has made his fans expect an over-the-top performance at the upcoming world championship in Budapest.

On Sunday, Lyles stunned the world by achieving a magnificent 200m win within a time frame of 19:47s. His competitors Zharnel Hughes and Letsile Tebogo completed the race within 19.73s and 19.50s, respectively.

Celebrating his victory ahead of the World Athletics Championships, Lyles shared a post on his Twitter page. He uploaded a picture of himself from the competition and added a heroic caption that read,

“19.47 And that was just the warning shot”

Learning about his terrific performance, fans began rooting for him ahead of the world championship.

Fans expect that Lyles will win the world championship within 19.19s.

"Ladies and gentlemen, he’s coming for that 19.19 and next world title, and that 100-200 double in a few weeks 'Victory not in style, but in Lyles.'”

"Ladies and gentlemen, he's coming for that 19.19 and next world title, and that 100-200 double in a few weeks 'Victory not in style, but in Lyles.'"

Another fan was highly impressed by Noah Lyles' body language and the calmness with which he achieved his fate at the championship.

"The composure off the turn is going to be so under appreciated. That mental strength from 105-130 won that race. I've already sent the video to my athletes on how to come off the turn the right way."

Here are a few more comments from fans,

"next stop is breaking 19.19"

"19.19 19.26 Will u take one or both records down..I’ll certainly be watching"

"19.19 19.26 Will u take one or both records down..I'll certainly be watching"

"Congrats on the win. That was some running yall did!! Super excited for world championships in Budapest!"

"Congrats on the win. That was some running yall did!! Super excited for world championships in Budapest!"

"Long way from 19.19 Rooting for you Noah"

"Long way from 19.19 Rooting for you Noah"

"Sub 19 coming soon!"

Noah Lyles' documentary is releasing soon

Noah Lyles at 2023 USATF Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles fans can now watch the athlete's preparation journey. On July 5, the 26-year-old announced his docu-series Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project.

The two-part series will feature Lyles talking about his goals and will also show the athelet preparing for the World Athletics Championship in August. He expressed in his press release the intention behind the series,

“For me, the project ahead is all about doing whatever it takes to fairly earn those titles. This show is my attempt to let fans see how hard I’m working to get there."

The first part of the series will release on August 18, while the second part will premiere on September 15 on Peacock.