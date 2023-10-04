Noah Lyles enjoys vacation with girlfriend Junelle Bromfield in Jamaica, couple joined by Shericka Jackson and Micheal Campbell

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Noah Lyles is enjoying his vacation in Jamaica along with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield. The couple is joined by the world champion, Shericka Jackson, and Micheal Campbell.

The four athletes are relishing their time off at Moon Palace, a powder-sand paradise in Ocho Rios in Jamaica. They were seen having a great time in the pool while soaking in the sun. World champions Lyles and Jackson even tried their hand at Teppanyaki cooking and were seen performing tricks, including flipping eggs into the air.

The 2023 season came to an end with the Prefontaine Classic, i.e. the 2023 Diamond League finals, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Lyles secured second place in the men's 100m while Jackson earned the 100m and 200m titles in the finals.

In the 2023 season, Lyles achieved an extraordinary feat by clinching three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and men's 4x100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. He secured a bronze medal in the 100m at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships.

Jackson has had an incredible season as well, as she secured the women's 200m title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships clocking an impressive 21.41 seconds, only 0.07 seconds behind Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 21.34 seconds. She went on to win a silver medal in the 100m. Jackson maintained her winning streak in the 2023 Diamond League finals.

Noah Lyles wears his fastest times on his jacket sleeves

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary, Budapest

Noah Lyles' preferred track and field event is the 200m and he has admitted it several times. He has also often stood out in the lineup because of his unique fashion style.

Often on the track, he is seen donning a unique hairstyle, new nail art, and making grand entrances on the track. The 26-year-old was recently seen sporting a stylish black jacket at the Sunday Night Football. The jacket had Lyle's personal best 200m timings on it.

The timings include 19.31 seconds, with 19.65 seconds and 19.50 seconds stricken off. Talking about the custom-made Jacket, he explained the thought behind putting the timings.

Lyles clocked 19.65 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League in 2018 and 19.50 seconds at the Lausanne Diamond League in 2019. He clocked his personal best of 19.31 seconds in 200m at the 2022 WAC in Eugene.

"These are kind of my big memories," he expressed. (via NBC Olympics & Paralympics)

