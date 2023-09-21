Noah Lyles gifts shoes to young fan during Diamond League in Eugene

At the 2023 Diamond League final in Eugene, Noah Lyles created a heartwarming moment by gifting his track shoes to a young fan.

The young fan, named Easton Dunn, held up a sign requesting Lyles' track shoes, and he even mentioned that he shares his birthday with the world champion. Dunn seemed happy when Lyles, in a generous gesture, handed over his track shoes.

"Noah Can I have your shoes?" he wrote. "#Samebirthday," the young fan added.

Lyles was also seen signing his autograph for the young fan. The young lad seemed overjoyed as he posed for the photograph, holding Lyles' shoes, along with another sign saying,

"See you in Paris Noah."

Expand Tweet

After his remarkable feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles delivered yet another outstanding performance at the 2023 Diamond League final, also known as the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

The world champion, Lyles, secured second place in the men's 100m finishing behind Christian Coleman, who recorded a time of 9.83 seconds, equalling Lyles' winning time, a personal best, and world lead set in Budapest. Lyles recorded a time of 9.85 seconds in Eugene.

Noah Lyles' social media following, net worth, endorsements and more

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 200m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Noah Lyles' popularity has helped him amass a huge number of followers across his various social media profiles and has helped him earn a significant fortune for himself. Lyles has approximately 530k followers on Instagram, 80.7k on Twitter, and around 80.5k subscribers on YouTube. Upon crossing 80k subscribers on YouTube, the world champion took to social media to express his gratitude by sharing a picture of the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in China and wrote a heartfelt message for his followers.

“THANK YOU ALL FOR 80,043 SUBSCRIBERS,” he wrote. “P.S. Check out the last photo-it's a stadium with a capacity for 80,012 people. That means even if every single one of you showed up to see me race, we'd still be short on seats. I can't thank you enough,” added Lyles.

Expand Tweet

As of 2023, Lyles' estimated worth is around $3 million. The 26-year-old owns a property in Gainesville, Florida. While a portion of his earnings come from athletic achievements, he has also signed lucrative endorsement deals and invested in various ventures.

Noah Lyles has become a brand ambassador for major brands including Coca-Cola, Visa, Xfinity, Omega, Intel, and Adidas. Additionally, Lyles has launched his own merchandise line.