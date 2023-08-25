Noah Lyles explains the nasty golf cart collision that involved him and other 200m athletes at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

On Thursday, Noah Lyles along with the other 200m competitors was involved in a golf cart collision on his way to the track for the semifinals.

The collision occurred when the two golf carts carrying the passengers came from different directions and was likely due to a miscommunication between the two drivers.

Noah Lyles and most of the other athletes were fine, but Andrew Hudson from Jamaica suffered an injury to his right eye and needed medical attention. Hudson ended up running with glass splinters in his eye. One of the volunteers was also thrown out of the cart as a result of the crash.

"Thankfully I had no issues," Lyles later said. "Unfortunately Andrew Hudson did seem to get some glass in his eye which was a hold-up. I think everybody was really worried about him. You Know we just wanted to make sure that he got a chance to run. Everybody got their fair chance to put in the hard work that they did."

The 200m race was delayed by 24 minutes. Hudson eventually finished fifth behind Brendon Rodney with a time of 20.38 seconds, which was not enough to qualify. But the organizers decided to admit him as the ninth runner.

Lyles wasn't affected by the incident and won the semi-final with a time of 19.76 seconds.

Noah Lyles will compete to defend his title in the men's 200m

Noah Lyles after winning the men's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Noah Lyles will compete in the men's 200m scheduled on August 25, in the afternoon session. Lyles won the semifinals with the fastest qualifying time, running his 200m heats in 20.25 seconds.

Lyles is a world champion from the 2022 World Athletics Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He had left fellow USA sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton behind to complete the race in 19.31 seconds.

The American sprinter had earlier disclosed his goal of winning the men's 200m by shattering Usain Bolt's long-standing record of 19.19 seconds. He said that he would try to run the 200m sprint in 19.10 seconds.

Lyles will compete in the finals alongside Bednarek and Knighton.

Lineup for the Men's 200m finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles (USA) Kenney Bednarek (USA) Erriyon Knighton (USA) Andrew Hudson (JAM) Letsile Tebogo (BOT) Andre de Grasse (CAN) Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) Zharnel Hughes (GBR) Alexander Ogando (DOM)