Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley and Dina Asher-Smith set to feature in Netflix documentary series about 100m and 200m runners: Reports

Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley and Dina Asher-Smith are set to feature in a Netflix documentary series, which focuses on 100m and 200m sprinters, according to reports. A camera crew has been following the track and field season for the show.

According to Daily Mail, the filming is already underway for the behind the scenes documentary featuring some of the world's best sprinters. It is also said that the filming crew was even present during the recently concluded London Diamond League.

Previously, Netflix released a documentary series regarding Formula One, named Drive To Survive. This series was well appreciated among fans and even resulted in a increase in the fanbase of the sport. Hence, there is hope that athletics will also get the same response once the show is released on the OTT platform.

According to Daily Mail, the documentary would feature British star sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and American sprinters Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley. The title and release date of the docuseries is still unknown.

However, in a statement from World Athletics to Mail Sport, the news regarding a documentary series being in the works was confirmed. The statement, as revealed by Daily Mail, said:

"As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our World Championships, there are a number of documentary film crews following our sport and our athletes. We are not currently in a position to give out information about their projects."

American sprinter Fred Kerley has spoken about the need for a Netflix-style series

Fred Kerley is an American sprinter who has won a silver medal in the Olympics and a gold medal at the World Championships. He specializes in the 100m and 200m races, but he has previously competed in the 400m events.

In May, during an interview with BBC, Fred Kerley spoke about the need for a Netflix-style series for athletics. He said,

"We could be an F1, I would say. [A Netflix-style series] would definitely be beneficial to the sport itself. People that don't follow athletics, they just tune in for the Olympic Games. We are bigger than the Olympic Games. The NBA has the Championships, the NFL has the Super Bowl. We do more stuff outside the Olympic Games that deserves more recognition."

Fred Kerley stated that the athletes have to step out of the regular norm to grow their names. The American sprinter said,

"Everyone in the world don't know who I am - but everybody knows who LeBron James is. To grow our names and grow the sport you have to step outside of the norm that we've been doing for years and years, getting the same results."

Therefore, the Netflix documentary series, which is in the works, could bring about a change in athletics, just as Fred Kerley had mentioned. We will be able to witness the likes of Kerley and Noah Lyles in the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.