Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield reacts to highly anticipated 400m clash at the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles' girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, recently expressed excitement about the hotly awaited 400m event at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships are slated from March 1 to 3 at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow. Around 651 athletes, including 331 women and 320 men, from 133 countries will compete in 26 events.

The men's 400m heats and semifinal event are scheduled for March 1, in the morning and evening session respectively. The final will be held on March 2 in the evening session.

Fans will witness a star-studded lineup for the men's 400m event, including Karsten Warholm and Jereem Richards. Warholm recorded his personal best of 45.05 seconds in the 400m event at the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. He secured another gold at the 2023 edition after clocking 45.35 seconds.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Norwegian sprinter secured a gold medal in the event after registering an impressive time of 45.94 seconds to create a world record. He will compete against Richards, who bagged a gold medal at the 2022 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade after clocking a spectacular time of 45.00 seconds.

Bromfield expressed her excitement at the upcoming clash between the two sprinters by sharing a World Athletics post on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Junelle Bromfield's Instagram story.

Noah Lyles receives nomination for Laureus Awards 2024

Noah Lyles reacts after winning the Men's 60m Dash Final during the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Noah Lyles was recently nominated for the Laureus Award 2024 along with six other athletes, at the Casa de Correos in Madrid.

Lyles displayed exceptional proficiency by achieving a historical feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The 26-year-old American sprinter secured three gold medals in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay races.

Following his exploits at the championships, he joined a five-member elite club to secure this feat, including Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, Justin Gatlin, and Maurice Greene.

Owing to his accomplishments, he is placed alongside Mondo Duplantis in the nomination list for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year. Along with them, five other athletes earned nominations, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Faith Kipyegon for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson Thompson for Breakthrough of the Year and Comeback of the Year awards, respectively.