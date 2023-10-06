As the 2023 season came to an end, Noah Lyles and his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, jetted off on a vacation to Jamaica.

The couple was seen enjoying their time at the Moon Palace, a powder-sand Paradise in Ocho Rios in Jamaica. They are accompanied by Jamaican athletes, Micheal Campbell and world champion Shericka Jackson.

Bromfield shared a few pictures from the vacation on social media. She was seen wearing a bright yellow swimsuit. Being in awe of her beauty, Lyles shared those pictures on his Instagram stories and added three heart-eyes emojis.

Noah Lyles shared his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield's picture on his Instagram story

Through their Instagram posts, the couple is seen having a blast while soaking in the sun. The couple even tried their hands at driving a dirt bike on the muddy trail.

Lyles also soaked in the sun at the Dunn River waterfall. The couple has been dating for quite some time now, and Bromfield is often seen cheering for Lyles.

Bromfield was seen supporting Lyles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. After clinching the gold medal in the men's 100m, Lyles sprinted toward his mother and his girlfriend to hug them, and was seen jumping in joy. The couple celebrated their first dating anniversary in August 2023.

Noah Lyles shows off his World Championships gold medal at the NFL game

Noah Lyles Noah Lyle celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's 200m Final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Noah Lyles attended the NFL match between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, October 2, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The most-awaited NFL match was attended by 82,104 spectators and was viewed by approximately 27 million.

Taking the opportunity of the huge viewership, Lyles displayed his world championships gold medal. Lyles achieved an incredible feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships by winning three gold medals, including the men's 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

Another fascinating sight captured during the game was Lyles' jacket. He donned a customized stylish black leather jacket with his personal best timings highlighted on it.

The timings included 19.65s, which he clocked at the Monaco Diamond League in 2018; 19.50s, which he recorded at the Lausanne Diamond League in 2019; and his current personal best of 19.31s, which he clocked at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.