Olympic champion and world-record holder Karsten Warholm set to start 2024 season at World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Norwegian sprinter Karsten Warholm is set to kick-start the 2024 season by competing in the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow from March 1 to 3. This time, the 400m hurdles world record holder will be participating in the 400m race.

Warholm specializes in both 400m and 400m hurdle races. He has bagged the majority of gold medals in his career at reputed championships by competing in the 400m hurdles category. He was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, and a three-time world champion in 2017, 2019, and 2023.

He became the first athlete to ever win three 400m hurdle crowns after he won at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year. Besides, he is also a two-time gold medalist title in the Diamond League in 2019 and 2021. The athlete has also won gold medals twice at the 2018 and 2022 European Championships.

After years of dominance in the 400m hurdles category, Karsten Warholm has now decided to step into the 400m race. This is not his first attempt at competing in the 400m race on a big stage like World Indoor Championships. He previously won two gold medals at the European Indoor Championships in 2019 and 2023.

Karsten Warholm had his good little comeback story in 2023

Karsten Warholm was on cloud nine after achieving success at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The athlete earned his third world championship gold medal in the 400m hurdle event after experiencing a disappointing 2022.

He suffered a hamstring injury that affected his form and fitness. However, he made his comeback world championship in 2023 by finishing first in the 400m hurdles race, clocking 46.89 seconds. Nevertheless, he left behind his competitors such as Rai Benjamin, Kyron McMaster, Jamaican Roshawn Clarke, and many others.

After winning, he expressed his thoughts when he was competing. He told CNN in an interview:

“It was the perfect run for me. I was able to keep my form in the first 250m and I know that the guys were running their asses off and would be very tired. It was just left for me to turn on the turbos over the last 100m and the race was mine,” Warholm said about the final.

He also added:

“[The other competitors] went out super hard, but I knew they were going to get it tough in the end. I knew I would have the most left on the home stretch.”