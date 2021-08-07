Olympic javelin finals throw order announced, Neeraj Chopra to throw second

Neeraj Chopra amazed everyone with his stunning 86.65-meter throw in the qualifying rounds. The brilliant throw helped him finish in the top position of the 12 athletes who qualified for the final. The Indian is now all set to repeat his exploits on the biggest stage of them all. He is just one big throw away from living his dream of winning gold for India.

Men's Javelin throw final order

Order Name 1 Andrian Mardare 2 Neeraj Chopra 3 Kim AMB 4 Alexandru Novac 5 Vitezslav Vesley

6 Julian Weber 7 Lassi Etelatalo 8 Johannes Vetter 9 Arshad Nadeem 10 Pavel Mialeshka 11 Jakub Vadlejch 12 Aliaksei Katkavets

Chopra will go in second in the stacked competition of throwers. Of the 12 finalists, Neeraj's seasonal best of 88.07 meters ranks second behind Johannes Vetter's 96.29-meter throw.

Can Neeraj Chopra win the Olympic medal?

Neeraj Chopra came into the Olympics hoping to end India's wait for a medal in athletics. The athlete has certainly lived up to expectations so far after he became the first Indian to top the qualifying round in field events. However, there's still a lot to do for Neeraj.

The Indian needs another big performance in the finals to seal a podium finish. His rival Johannes Vetter has been on a roll this year. The German's ability to easily throw at a distance of above 90 meters makes him one of the top contenders for gold at the Olympics.

What a brilliant start from Neeraj Chopra in #JavelinThrow . Announces his arrival in grand style. Qualifies for the final in his first throw finishing top in his group. Absolutely brilliant . pic.twitter.com/BX7oRFuUng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

Chopra's personal best of 88.07 meters came at the Indian Grand Prix, earlier this year. A similar throw would have won him Olympic gold in Rio. However, Chopra will have to bring his best game for the final. He will have to throw around his personal best or maybe even better it, if he wants to be crowned as the Tokyo Olympic champion

Olympics 2021: When is the javelin throw final?

The javelin throw final of the Olympics is scheduled for August 7. The event is set to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Where to watch the javelin throw final?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games are being telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events are also available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan is also broadcasting all the events involving Indians at the 2021 Olympics.

