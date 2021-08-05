Create
With 7 of the world's best Javelin throwers out, Neeraj Chopra looks destined to win India's first-ever gold medal in athletics

India
India's Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra [Image Credits: World Athletics]
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
Modified Aug 05, 2021, 12:03 AM ET

Feature

Neeraj Chopra made a mark on his Olympic debut as he qualified for the finals with the best throw in qualifying. On his very first attempt, Chopra recorded a mind-boggling throw of 86.65 meters to make his way into the next round. His monster throw may have certainly given him all the confidence he needs for the final. With many top raked throwers out, Chopra certainly looks like the favourite to win gold.

Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete for gold

Neeraj Chopra is currently ranked 16th in the world. The Indian has consistently breached the 85-meter mark and even bettered his personal best. Chopra recorded a stunning throw of 88.07 meters at the Indian Grand Prix in March 2021, which is the fourth-best this year.

He has also worked on his technique and strength, which has helped him throw even better this year. Knowing that he is at the peak of his career, the Indian will hope to add an Olympic medal to cement his place among the greatest field event athletes in Indian athletics.

Top 10 ranked Javelin throwers in the world

Rank Name 
1 Johannes Vetter
2 Magnus Kirt
3Chao-Tsun Cheng
4Andreas Hofmann
5Anderson Peters
6Marcin  Krukowski
7Jakub  Vadlejch
8Thomas Rohler
9Julian Weber
10Keshorn Walcott

From the list above, only three competitors have been able to make it to the finals.

Why does Neeraj Chopra look like a contender for gold?

Neeraj Chopra has been absolutely brilliant this year. The Indian has also been consistent in his performances at international competitions. Chopra's ability to constantly throw around the 85-meter mark makes him the favorite to clinch gold in Tokyo.

Best throws of the season

RankCompetitorThrow-distance
1 Johannes Vetter96.29 meters
2 Marcin Krukowski89.55 meters 
3Keshorn Walcott89.12 meters
4Neeraj Chopra88.07 meters
5Gatis Cakss87.57 meters
6Andrian Mardare86.66 meters 
7Arshad Nadeem86.38 meters
8Rocco Van Rooyen85.97 meters
9Michael Shuey85.97 meters
10Aliaksei Katkavets85.10 meters

From the above list, only four players have made it to the finals in Tokyo. The good news for Indian fans is that Johannes Vetter is the only athlete to record a better throw this year than Chopra of the athletes still in contention.

The odds seem to favor the Indian. However, Chopra will have to put in an even better performance in the final if he wants to overcome the challenge posed by Vetter.

When is the Javelin throw final?

The Javelin throw final is scheduled to be played on August 6. The event is set to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Where to watch the Javelin throw final?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
