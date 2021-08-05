With 7 of the world's best Javelin throwers out, Neeraj Chopra looks destined to win India's first-ever gold medal in athletics

Neeraj Chopra made a mark on his Olympic debut as he qualified for the finals with the best throw in qualifying. On his very first attempt, Chopra recorded a mind-boggling throw of 86.65 meters to make his way into the next round. His monster throw may have certainly given him all the confidence he needs for the final. With many top raked throwers out, Chopra certainly looks like the favourite to win gold.

Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete for gold

Neeraj Chopra is currently ranked 16th in the world. The Indian has consistently breached the 85-meter mark and even bettered his personal best. Chopra recorded a stunning throw of 88.07 meters at the Indian Grand Prix in March 2021, which is the fourth-best this year.

He has also worked on his technique and strength, which has helped him throw even better this year. Knowing that he is at the peak of his career, the Indian will hope to add an Olympic medal to cement his place among the greatest field event athletes in Indian athletics.

"In the village where I grew up, no one did athletics. For a lot of my life, I didn’t even know what a javelin was."



For Indian star @Neeraj_chopra1, success on the global stage is forging a path for the next generation to follow.🇮🇳 — SPIKES (@spikesmag) June 3, 2021

Top 10 ranked Javelin throwers in the world

Rank Name 1 Johannes Vetter 2 Magnus Kirt 3 Chao-Tsun Cheng 4 Andreas Hofmann 5 Anderson Peters 6 Marcin Krukowski 7 Jakub Vadlejch 8 Thomas Rohler 9 Julian Weber 10 Keshorn Walcott

From the list above, only three competitors have been able to make it to the finals.

Why does Neeraj Chopra look like a contender for gold?

One and done. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the Olympic javelin final with his very first throw in qualification. 86.65m places him ahead of Johannes Vetter who was considered the gold medal favorite going in. pic.twitter.com/GikpC8RZH2 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 4, 2021

Neeraj Chopra has been absolutely brilliant this year. The Indian has also been consistent in his performances at international competitions. Chopra's ability to constantly throw around the 85-meter mark makes him the favorite to clinch gold in Tokyo.

Best throws of the season

Rank Competitor Throw-distance 1 Johannes Vetter 96.29 meters 2 Marcin Krukowski 89.55 meters 3 Keshorn Walcott 89.12 meters 4 Neeraj Chopra 88.07 meters 5 Gatis Cakss 87.57 meters 6 Andrian Mardare 86.66 meters 7 Arshad Nadeem 86.38 meters 8 Rocco Van Rooyen 85.97 meters 9 Michael Shuey 85.97 meters 10 Aliaksei Katkavets 85.10 meters

From the above list, only four players have made it to the finals in Tokyo. The good news for Indian fans is that Johannes Vetter is the only athlete to record a better throw this year than Chopra of the athletes still in contention.

The odds seem to favor the Indian. However, Chopra will have to put in an even better performance in the final if he wants to overcome the challenge posed by Vetter.

When is the Javelin throw final?

The Javelin throw final is scheduled to be played on August 6. The event is set to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Where to watch the Javelin throw final?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

