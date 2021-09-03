2021 Paralympics: Praveen Kumar clinches silver medal in the T64 men's high jump event

India's Praveen Kumar clinched a silver medal in the T4 men's high jump event at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen (T44 class) achieved the feat with his best jump of 2.07m.

Great Britain's Jonathan Edwards Broom won the gold medal with the best jump of 2.10m. Praveen bagged the silver medal with a jump of 2.07m. Poland's Maciej Lepiato bagged a third-place finish to win a bronze medal with a successful jump of 2.04m. Lepiato had to settle for bronze as he failed to cross the 2.07m mark in three attempts.

Praveen was placed first on the list but Great Britain's Jonathan Edwards Broom crossed the 2.10m mark in his second attempt. That successful attempt took Jonathan into the first place. Meanwhile, India's Praveen Kumar failed to cross the 2.10m mark in all three attempts.

Earlier this week, Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched the silver medal with a season-best performance of 1.86m in the final of the t42 high jump in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in the T42 classification of men’s high jump event on Tuesday by clearing the 1.83m jump.

Just 18 years old and already a Paralympic medalist! Congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver medal in the men’s high jump T44 #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021

Historic campaign for India at the Paralympic Games:

The Indian contingent is having an incredible run at the ongoing 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The country has already won 11 medals in this edition of the Summer Games.

There are still plenty of events yet to take place. This means that India has a chance to further better their medal tally. India's previous best campaign at the Paralympic Games was at the 2016 Rio Summer Game. The country had managed to win four medals on that occasion.

Also read: Sharad Kumar: 5 things to know about 2021 Paralympics high jump bronze medallist

Edited by Diptanil Roy