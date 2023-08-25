Rivals Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericak Jackson’s picture from the 200m semifinals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships goes viral

Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson’s picture of partially hugging each other has gone viral after their face-off in the 200m semifinal of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. After their clash on Day 6, the duo will be next seen competing neck-to-neck at the 200m finals scheduled to be on Friday.

On Thursday, Richardson and Jackson competed in the 200m semifinals, reaching the finish line exactly at the 22.00 seconds time frame. This would be Ricahrdson’s first entry to the 200m finals in the world championships in her quest to dethrone the Jamaican reign in the event.

Richardson at Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

However, over the years, Shericka Jackson has displayed a brilliant streak of performance with three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in the previous world championships. In fact, she is the reigning 200m champion and Richardson is looking to dethrone her Jamaican rival.

Contrary to their rivalry, the world saw the American and Jamaican athletes hugging at the 200m semifinals after the race.

An image on Twitter showed Jackson wrapping her arms around Richardson’s shoulder with one of her hands on the American athlete’s face. Richardson was also seen to be holding a Jamaican athlete’s waist. Moreover, both were eagerly looking perhaps at the scoreboard.

The beginning of Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Richardson’s rivalry

The athletes at Day 6 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

After experiencing lows in her career, Sha’Carri Richardson made a strong comeback in the 2023 season. Ever since her return, the American athlete has been creating records and winning championships. However, giving the 23-year-old a tough competition, Sherick Jackson has maintained her record of top-notch performances.

At the 2023 US Track and Field Championships in July, Sha’Carri Richardson showed hope of her entry to her first-ever world championship, after her terrific performance at the 100m heats. The former LSU athlete clocked a stunning 10.71 seconds, which not only placed her as the winner but also hailed her timing as the fastest in the world in 2023.

However, Richardson did not get to boast about her timing for long. A day later Jamaican athlete Shericak Jackson clocked a jaw-dropping 10.65 seconds at the Jamaican Championships in the 100m finals.

Days later, the rivals came neck-to-neck at the Silesia Diamond League meet in the 100m race. In a thrilling face-off between the two, the American athlete edged the Jamaican by clocking an impressive 10.76 seconds, which was just two-hundredths of a second ahead of Jackson.

Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson recently competed in the 100m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The American athlete won her first-ever gold with a timing of 10.65 seconds, whereas the Jamaican settled for the silver medal with a 10.72 seconds time frame.