Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates 100m win with coach Dennis Mitchell at 2023 World Athletics Championships

New 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and her coach Dennis Mitchell were spotted hugging it out after the American athlete's win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. On Day 3 of the championships, Richardson created history by becoming one of the top five fastest 100m athletes.

Richardson’s coach Dennis Mitchell has been a former track and field athlete in America. In 1992, he helped his nation win the 4x400m relay team event at the Summer Olympics. The 57-year-old has been training Richardson for many years. For the 2023 World Athletics Championships too, the athlete came prepared after training under Mitchell.

On Day 3 of the ongoing world championships, Richardson created history with his terrific timing of 10.65s, which won her the gold medal. She got the better of Shericka Jackson (silver medalist) and Shelly-Anm Fraser-Pryce (bronze medallist). The runner-up and second runner-up clocked 10.72s and 10.77s, respectively.

Moreover, as Sha’Carri Richardson won her first-ever world championship gold medal on her debut at the Worlds, her coach was extremely proud of her. A glimpse of them celebrating their win by hugging each other was shared by the official Twitter page of Track Spice. It captioned the image with:

"Emotional moment of Sha’Carri Richardson and her coach Dennis Mitchell post-race after all the hard work they have put in."

Moreover, according to a report by NBC Sports, Richardson was given a small encouraging talk by her coach during the 10-minute gap between the semi-final and final.

Richardson’s coach told her:

“Who’s the fastest?” the coach asked Sha'Carri Richardson.

He further added:

“But don’t answer,” he said.

“Show me,” he commanded to Sha’Carri Richardson.

Sha’Carri Richardson comments on staying silent until her comeback

Winners of the 100m race at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In 2021, Richardson faced massive lows after testing positive for cannabis consumption. In the following year, she failed to qualify for the 100m and 200m races at the 2022 USATF Championships.

However, after staying below the radar for some time, Richardson made her solid comeback by winning a series of championships. These included the Miramar Invitational, the 2023 Doha Diamond League, and also the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

After securing her first 100m gold medal at the world championships, Richardson expressed her take on staying silent before competing in the championships.

"Man, so silent this year because I wanted my performance to be all the words that I needed to speak myself. It feels amazing. It feels like everything is paid off," said Richardson.