Sha'Carri Richardson meets young boy claiming to be the "fastest kid alive"

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson recently met the five-year-old kid Xavier whose video went viral for sprinting his way to home. The video was captured by a bus driver, named Chad Desormeaux, in Louisiana as he recorded the boy while dropping him off after school.

The video caught the attention of Star Athletics, headed by three-time Olympic medalist Dennis Mitchell. Mitchell, the coach of Richardson, arranged the meetup of the kid with the three-time World Championships medalist, as reported by Sports Brief website.

The professional track club invited Xavier, his mother Tiffany Saine and Desormeaux, to Orlando. The kid then traveled to Disney World to meet Sha'Carri Richardson.

Track Spice, an X user, posted a picture of Richardson with the kid, which has now gone viral with over 6 million views. She captioned the post:

"Xavier - the Fastest Kid Alive meets Fastest Woman in the World - Sha'Carri Richardson after his TikTok Videos Go Viral"

In an interview with USA Today, Desormeaux revealed that he overheard Xavier talking to his friends, claiming to be the 'fastest kid alive'. He then found out that running from the bus to his home was an everyday routine for the kid, and he decided to record him.

It is important to note that a bus can’t pull away unless a kid reaches their home safely. Desormeaux converted this school bus safety rule into a game (the faster he reaches, the quicker other children get home) and asked Xavier if he was ready to run.

The kid gave his response with a thumbs up and began running towards his home, which was three doors away. Additionally, he was also cheered by his classmates, who were seen chanting “Go, Xavier!”

With the permission from Xavier’s parents, Desormeaux posted the video on TikTok on Dec. 1, 2023.

Sha'Carri Richardson named the USATF Female Athlete of the Year for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson in the Women's 4x100m Relay final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson was announced as the USATF Female Athlete of the Year for the year 2023. She received the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award, the highest achievement of USATF for women.

Richardson had a sensational season in 2023 as she became a two-time world champion by winning the women’s 100m and 4X100m relay events, and even clinched the bronze in the 200m category. The season also saw her clocking 12 wind-legal sub-11 timings in the 100m category.