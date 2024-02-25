Shaun White and girlfriend Nina Dobrev enjoy a fun snowboarding weekend in Park City, Utah

Couple Shaun White and Nina Dobrev were recently spotted enjoying a snowboarding weekend in Park City, Utah. While performing the fun activity together, the American snowboarder could not believe his girlfriend and The Vampire Diaries star’s impeccable skills.

Shaun White, 37, is one of the finest snowboarders in American history. He holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and won 10 ESPY Awards in various categories. The retired snowboarder has been a five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medalist in the halfpipe event.

Recently, when he went snowboarding with his girlfriend, White was stunned to see Dobrev’s skills at halfpipe. He shared snaps of the Canadian actress acing the halfpipe snowboarding.

White's first Instagram story was a picture of himself in his snowboarder attire, probably looking at Dobrev effortlessly cutting through the snow. Sharing the story, White wrote a caption that suggested Dobrev’s dominance in their halfpipe race.

“Nina’s about to shut this Halfpipe,” Shaun White wrote.

Shaun White's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/shaunwhite)

He shared another story that captured a majestic image of Nina Dobrev taking a huge leap in the snow. It made it unbelievable for White to recognize his girlfriend’s abilities. He wrote in the story:

“WHO ARE YOU @nina”

White's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/shaunwhite)

This is not the first time Nina Dobrev amazed Shaun White with her snowboarding skills. In 2020, the couple went to enjoy the sport together for the first time. The Canadian actress is habituated to snowboarding and skiing since she was eight or nine.

Dobrev even shared the experience with E! News Daily Pop in 2022. She told:

"I think [White] was more surprised when we went [snowboarding] for the first time. He was expecting to wait for me and it was quite the opposite. I had already passed him by a landslide … I can keep up!"

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev’s love story timeline

White and Dobrev at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev first had a brief encounter at an awards show in 2012. However, their romance did not begin until they were formally introduced to each other in 2019 at motivational speaker Tony Robbins’s workshop in Florida.

The retired snowboarder revealed to People in an interview that they decided to have dinner together after meeting at the workshop. Eventually, the couple began to hang out more often, sparking dating rumors for a long time.

The couple decided to make their relationship Instagram official in 2020. Nina Dobrev shared a hilarious video of herself attempting to wash her groceries. In that story, fans were quick to notice White’s tattooed hands.

The couple are presently accompanying each other at different events. However, they have not commented officially anything on their wedding plans.