WATCH: Shaun White pokes fun at Nina Dobrev’s ‘Degrassi’ scene in hilarious TikTok video

In a recent TikTok, Shaun White poked fun at his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev. The gold-medal Olympian shared a hilarious clip of Dobrev from her Degrassi days. This came shortly after Nina Dobrev posted a video of herself reacting to a Degrassi: The Next Generation scene.

In White's duet TikTok video, Shaun can be seen eating a pita wrap. Later, he begins to follow the cheerleader, Mia (Nina's character in Degrassi), who appears in the video, while also demonstrating his moves to "Go Panthers."

The viral video has received millions of views in just a few days. The video has been captioned as:

“Degrassi on your feet! clap your F-ing hands for the panthers!!!”

Have Nina Dobrev and Shaun White indulged in roasting each other previously too? The couple’s history of poking fun at each other on social media explored

This is not the first time the couple has engaged in some social media roasting of one another. In July 2022, the Vampire Diaries actress joined the trend of comparing her childhood crush to who they "ended up with."

In the trending video, Nina Dobrev talked about Brad Pitt being her childhood crush, then turned the camera to Shaun, and finally to her pet dog, in the part where she had to reveal who she ended up with.

She titled the video as:

“unconditional love”

The couple has been consistent with their relationship updates, engaging the audience and followers with tribute posts to one another. Whether it's Shaun's final Olympic run or Nina's new releases, the couple never fails to publicly mention and praise one another.

Nina and Shaun: A brief timeline of their relationship

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White began dating one another during the quarantine period. The two met for the first time in 2012. However, in 2019, they were properly introduced, and this is where their friendship grew.

In March 2020, the couple was first rumored to be dating. At the time, the two were seen riding bicycles together in Malibu. They shared a couple of pictures together in April 2020, which hinted at the couple making their relationship official.

Over the next few months, the couple were seen engaging in giving each other quarantine haircuts and doing some DIY home renovations.

Nina Dobrev shared a "quarantine haircut" picture on social media with boyfriend Shaun White. (Image via Instagram)

In a previous interview with PEOPLE magazine, Shaun mentioned Nina Dobrev and said:

"Nina's just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me. Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special."

Since then, the couple has been spotted vacationing in exotic locations, as well as celebrating birthdays and festivals together.

