“She a true BEAST & QUEEN” - Fans react to Sha’Carri Richardson’s latest photoshoot in collaboration with Nike x Jacquemus

Fans reacted to Sha’Carri Richardson's latest photoshoot as the face of Nike's Spring 2024 campaign in collaboration with French fashion brand Jacquemus.

The American athlete stunned the internet with her breathtaking snaps that depicted Richardson as the perfect mix of athletic brilliance and one of the most stylish athletes of this era.

The Nike X Jacquemus Spring 2024 collection is focused on selling multiple ensembles that will have the French fashion brand’s signature styling and an athletic touch of Nike. Richardson has partnered with the brands to promote its stunning fashion lineup. It consists of casual, loungewear, and activewear pieces. One of the most thrilling launches of the collaboration is the “Swoosh-shaped zip puller.”

Sha’Carri Richardson shared snaps from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle. The athlete looked magnificent in a one-shoulder white crop top paired with a black bodycon skirt. Adding an element of flair to Richardson’s look, the athlete had threads attached at the ends of the skirt. Nevertheless, she had neatly tied hair bringing the best of her stylish and athletic look.

Impressed by Richradson’s images and her milestone collaboration with Nike x Jacquemus, fans drooled over the athlete. They poured their hearts into the comment section. @fittedboyla commented:

"Don't play with this girl!!! She a true BEAST & QUEEN."

Take a look at some other comments made by fans:

Other comments read:

More about Sha’Carri Richardson’s collaboration with Nike x Jacquemus Spring 2024 collection

In its press release, Nike described Sha’Carri Richardson as someone who represented “the dimensions and depth of an athlete.” It added:

"Not only does she embody the collection and serve as muse for the campaign, but she also represents the dimensions and depth of an athlete who is constantly facing her fiercest and most consistent competition: one's self."

Nevertheless, Jacquemus also shared how he viewed Richardson as the perfect fit for the collaboration. It stated:

"I was amazed by Sha'Carri's performance in 2023 in Budapest when she became the world champion of the women's 100m. I also loved how she kept her own style and was so fierce and unique when she was competing, regardless of the rules of dressing and uniforms."

He added:

"I instantly wanted to collaborate with her."

Moreover, Sha’Carri Richardson expressed that fashion is very personal to her. She believed that one can use it to display their feelings, mood, or creativity. The athlete stated that fashion is “an outlet to show the world a little bit of who you are.”

Furthermore, Richardson expressed her belief in designer Simon Porte Jacquemus:

“And that’s why I’m inspired by Simon’s collection; the pieces are edgy and elegant at the same time and it inspires me to keep showing up as I am, while hopefully inspiring others to do the same.”