Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, who are in a long distance relationship, get together for a fun date night

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got together for a special date after spending time apart in a long-distance relationship.

Biles and Owens have been in a long-distance relationship since they got married on April 22, 2023. The couple got engaged on February 15, 2022. Days after their wedding on May 12, 2023, Owens signed a new contract as a strong safety for the Green Bay Packers and moved to Wisconsin.

Biles shared pictures from their date night on her Instagram stories.

"Date Night," she wrote.

Simone Biles posted a story on Instagram

Although the distance is enduring, Biles and Owens continue to make adjustments and meet each other frequently. On August 12, 2023, during the Green Bay Packers versus Cincinnati Bengals match, Biles was present at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Biles was seen cheering for her husband passionately as the Packers emerged victorious. Biles posted a picture on her social media expressing the difficulty in their long-distance relationship.

"Long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it," she wrote. "I’m so proud of you baby," continued Biles.

The couple met through the Raya App when Biles was scrolling through and stumbled upon Owens' profile by accident following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles was the first to make the move and slid into his DM.

Simone Biles launches her new collection after her victory at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles after competing in the floor exercise at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California

Simone Biles won a record-breaking eighth national title at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships at SAP Centre in San Jose, California. She also became the oldest woman to win the all-around title.

After her spectacular victory, she visited the Athleta Woodland store to launch her new "Because I Can" collection. Biles was seen donning a T-shirt with "Because I Can" written on it which is named after her favorite motivational quote.

She took to her social media to share pictures from the launch.

"A dream come true! Thank you @athleta for helping me launch my Athleta Girl line… Because I can," she wrote.

Biles has been a brand Ambassador with Athleta since 2021. Her new collection includes t-shirts, tights, shorts, and sports bra.

Biles will be seen competing next at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium from September 30, 2023.