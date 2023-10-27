Simone Biles reacts to little girl dressing up like her

Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and a 23-time World Championship gold medalist, serves as a role model for millions worldwide. In particular, she seems to be a significant source of inspiration and joy for a 4-year-old girl named Hayden Hester from Mississippi.

For her school's special day, Hayden decided to dress up as her favorite celebrity, Simone Biles. Simone Biles is widely recognized as the greatest gymnast of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history. Hayden, who had her first day of preschool in July of this year, is apparently a big fan of gymnastics herself.

Expand Tweet

Kelsey Raylin Hester, Hayden's mother, shared photos and videos of her daughter's outfit on social media. Hayden was dressed in a white trouser with "USA" inscribed on it and a bright gymnastics singlet top. She also wore a gold medal around her neck, all while beaming with a big smile.

Kelsey captioned her first post:

"Dress like your favorite celebrity day! Hayden said she wanted to be @Simone_Biles—the greatest gymnast in the world! 🥇🌟💛."

Expand Tweet

The posts received an enthusiastic response and praise for Hayden's confidence. But the most special comment came from Biles herself, who replied to Kelsey's initial post with the message:

"Super cute 💕 dream big girly"

Expand Tweet

Kelsey Raylin Hester also shared a video of Hayden introducing herself as Simone Biles, confidently saying,

"I'm the greatest gymnast there is in the world."

The second post was captioned:

"Dress like your favorite celebrity day! @Simone_Biles is making a big impact on little hearts! 🥇🌟💛".

Simone Biles announces partnership with Nulo Pet Food

Simone Biles is a proud pet mom to two French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo. The two dogs have now become the new faces of the pet food brand, Nulo Pet Food.

Biles recently shared the news that she and her furry friends are the latest ambassadors for Nulo Pet Food, a brand that claims to provide high-quality and nutritious food for cats and dogs.

She posted a photo on her Instagram account featuring herself holding Lilo and Rambo, who were sporting matching Nulo bandanas. Her caption read:

"I'm excited to share that Lilo, Rambo, and I are the newest ambassadors for @nulopetfood. Fueling my body with the right nutrition is so important to me.

"As a pet mom, I feel the same way when it comes to feeding @thebilesfrenchies. Nulo’s healthy offerings are high in meat proteins like lamb, turkey, and salmon. Lilo and Rambo absolutely love the way it tastes! #FuelIncredible #NuloPartner #Ad"

Biles, along with Rambo and Lilo, also features heavily on the brand's official website.