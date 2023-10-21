Simone Biles questions fans about the type of snake she recently came across

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles got frightened by a snake that she recently encountered. Not only did Biles mention this incident to her fans, but she was also curious to know about the type of snake that she saw.

Like every human being, Biles also possesses her fair share of fears. Previously, during the 2014 World Championships, she jumped off the podium to escape a bee that was seemingly in her bouquet.

Recently, Simone Biles shared her fear of snakes with her fans on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. The gymnast uploaded the picture of a snake that was comparatively small and had black and brown scales on it. Along with the picture, she also showed her curiosity to know the type of snake she encountered.

“what kind of snake is this,” wrote Simone Biles adding a crying emoji.

As soon as Biles posted the question along with the picture of the snake, her fans filled the comment section with several reactions.

While many expressed their own feeling of scare, most of her fans concluded that it was an eastern hog-nosed snake. Found in North America, these snakes are mildly venomous and rear-fanged. Many people keep these snakes as pets as well.

Simone Biles expressed her feelings after experiencing ‘twisties’ in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Biles at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

During the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, Simone Biles experienced ‘twisties’ that froze her while performing on the big stage. She realized that years of competition pressure had hampered her mental health.

Hence, she decided to withdraw from the Olympics and take a break from gymnastics to focus on her mental well-being.

Later on, in an interview with Today in 2021, she expressed her fear of performing in gymnastics. Biles shared that it felt crazy that she was not able to perform in gymnastics, something she has been doing since her childhood.

The gymnast also added that she was prioritizing her mental health after everything she went through.

"And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself. The twisting once I got back will come back, but I’m still scared to do gymnastics."

Simone Biles utilized her time away from the sport well. She got married to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens and started a new life with him. The couple's lavish new home is under construction.

She also made her comeback to the sporting world recently and looks all set to take part in the Paris Olympics next year. Her legion of fans have stood by her all this while and would love to see her on the podium in Paris next year.