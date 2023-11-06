“So incredibly proud, words, can’t describe” - Gabby Thomas cheers for her best friend at New York Marathon

American athlete Gabby Thomas recently cheered for her best friend’s first marathon accomplishment at the New York Marathon. She attended the prestigious event on Sunday, November 5 in support of Ngozi Musa and performed a heart-warming gesture for the marathoner.

After her stunning 2023 track and field season, Thomas is currently spending quality time with her loved ones. The two-time Olympic medallist has been friends with Ngozi Musa since the two went to Harvard University in 2016. They were also on the same college team and competed together in the 4x100m relay races. The duo continue to show support and respect for each other.

Recently, the American came out to support Musa as she competed at the New York Marathon for the first time. The 200m world champion silver medalist was elated to see Musa complete the 42.2 Km. She took to Instagram to celebrate her friend, expressing her pride for Musa's accomplishment.

“The moment I saw my best friend @ngozimusa finish her first marathon. So incredibly proud, words, can’t describe.”

Thomas' Intsagram story (Image via Instagram)

The 26-year-old also shared a video of her felicitating her best friend with a finisher’s medal. The clip showed the two athletes hugging each other at the finish line. Sharing the video, Thomas wrote:

“And I got to hand her her medal @ngozimusa you are incredible #nycmarathon.”

Thomas' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

A look at Gabby Thomas’ 2023 season performance

Thomas at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

After facing a devastating hamstring injury in 2022, Gabby Thomas missed last year's World Championships. However, she made a strong comeback in 2023 by competing in her season opener at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in February. The American athlete recorded a stunning victory in the 300m race by clocking 36.31s.

In April, Thomas won at the Texas Invitational, securing the women’s 400 meters title with a remarkable personal best of 49.68 seconds. Thomas also claimed victory at the 200m race, clocking 22.21s.

The 26-year-old stunned her fans by clocking a world-leading timing of 21.60s at the 200m race in the US National Championships in July, beating current 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson.

Gabby Thomas also competed in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race, as well as the 200m race with a time of 21.81 seconds.