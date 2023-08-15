"Super thankful to be here" - Anna Hall arrives in Budapest for the 2023 World Athletics Championships 

American heptathlete Anna Hall has arrived in Budapest for the much-awaited World Athletics Championships. The mega event will commence on August 19, 2023, and will be held for nine days.

The 22-year-old won a bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Hall will be seen competing in Heptathlon events commencing on August 19, 2023, for two days.

Hall took to her social media to inform her fans of her arrival at the venue by posting a video.

"safely touched down in budapest," she wrote. "for the World Championships!"

"super thankful to be here & for the mems from my rookie szn so far," wrote Hall. "lets make some more," she added.

The Heptathlon consists of seven events including 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw, and 800m. Hall earned the podium in the 2022 World Athletics Championships with a score of 6755 points.

Hall's 6988-point victory at the Gotzis Hypomeeting in Austria on May 28, 2023 has placed her fifth in the world all-time list.

Anna Hall has her sight on breaking Joyner-Kersee's

record

Anna Hall celebrates after winning the women's Heptathlon event at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Filed on July 7, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon

Anna Hall is the only woman to break the 6700-points mark in the Heptathlon. She is also the only woman to run under 55 seconds in the 400m hurdles. The American heptathlete has a 50.82 second personal best in the 400m.

The 22-year-old is a three-time U.S. National Champion and won two NCAA Division I titles for the University of Florida. Hall now sets her goal to break Joy Kersee's world record of 7291 points, which she created in 1988, and become the first American woman after Kersee to win a world championship.

In a recent interview with USA Today, she expressed her excitement for competing in the mega event.

"I got chills thinking about it. It makes me feel really excited. It's really motivating," Hall said. "I want to be the first one since Jackie. I want to take on that spot of the next American to be able to do it. It's just really motivating. Sometimes I have to pinch myself," she continued.

Anna Hall's preferred event is the 800m and her least favorite is the javelin throw. Hall aims at winning a gold medal in Budapest.

"I'm talking about I'm trying to win gold at worlds. I love the big stages. The bigger the stage the more fun the meet is for me and the more I can bring out of myself. I'm really looking forward to it," Hall expressed.

"It's super, super technical. It doesn't feel super natural," she said about the javelin throw. "That event's been my biggest weak point."

Hall will be competing in Budapest as the World No. 1 heptathlete.