Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone says reading C.S. Lewis' book "The Screwtape Letters" shook her

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who is often seen sharing books on her social media, shared her current read that left her shocked.

McLaughlin-Levrone is currently reading 'The Screwtape Letters' written by C.S. Lewis. She took to her social media to share a glimpse with her fans. McLaughlin-Levrone posted a picture of the book on her Instagram story and expressed that the book 'shook' her.

"Shook," she wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared a picture of The Screwtape Letters on her Instagram story

The Screwtape Letters is a fictional book by C.S Lewis and is dedicated to J.R.R. Tolkien. It is considered a classic masterpiece of religious satire dealing with issues, including temptations and resistance to them.

McLaughlin-Levrone won two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. The 24-year-old stepped back from competing in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, in August due to an injury.

Before the world championships, McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the USATF Outdoor Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. She won a gold medal in the women's 400m clocking an impressive 48.74 seconds. She left behind Britton Wilson and Tlitha Diggs.

Even after suffering a knee injury and not being able to compete at the prestigious world championships, she has her sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I face hurdles off the track too" - Sydney McLaughlin-levrone releases her book 'Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear To Faith'

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone prepares to compete in the Women's 400m at the Xfinity during the 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium in New York City.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who appears to be an avid reader, recently released her book 'Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear To Faith'. The book is an autobiography by McLaughlin-Levrone, which took her two years to complete.

The book describes McLaughlin-Levrone's journey during the difficult phase of her life when she was suffering from anxiety and perfectionism. She took to her social media to express her enthusiasm and inform her fans about the book.

"I can’t believe it is finally here, after two years in the making, I am beyond excited to share this news with you guys," she wrote.

McLaughlin-Levrone stated that the book is a deeper dive into that part of her life, which was unrevealed till now.

"This is an intimate look into a side of my life that you haven’t seen before. Yes, I face hurdles off the track too," McLaughlin-Levrone wrote.