Sydney McLaughlin got engaged to Andre Levrone on August 25, 2021, at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale before the two got married on May 5, 2022, at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia.

Andre Levrone is a former NFL player who played as a wide receiver. Born on March 9, 1995, he started playing football for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in 2009, where he assisted in winning four straight Maryland State Championships. His athletic performance helped him gain scholarships.

He then enrolled at the University of Virginia and graduated in 2017. Within four years at the university, he played 22 games where he caught 46 passes for 864 yards, including 8 touchdowns.

Later on, in April 2018, Levrone played in NFL for three seasons and inked a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Then he signed up with Caroline Panthers untill October 2019, and then with Jacksonville. After being active for three years in the NFL, Levrone retired in 2020, when he was 25 years old.

After retiring from American Football, Levrone switched to the real estate world as an advisor and a project engineer. Before starting his football career, he was also a part of the Virginia Athletics Foundation in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone's love story

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone met in 2020 through a common friend. Levrone slid into McLaughlin's DM first. They both have strong Christian beliefs and they bonded over Bible study.

The couple first made their relationship public in December 2020, with Levrone posting a picture of the two on Instagram and captioning it:

"Heaven Sent"

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, McLaughlin won a gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles by running in 51.46 seconds and shattering a world record. After this great victory, Levrone popped the big question at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale in August 2021.

The Olympic gold medalist and Levrone tied the knot on May 5, 2023, at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia approximately nine months after their engagement.

McLaughlin and Andre are still going strong and it can be seen from their Instagram, where the two are seen posting pictures regularly. McLaughlin, who was supposed to compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships has withdrawn from the competition due to a knee injury.

The two-time Olympic medalist, McLaughlin, would be seen competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.