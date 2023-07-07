Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: When and Where to Watch the USATF Championship Clash

The highly anticipated USATF Championship is set to take place from July 6–9 in Eugene, Oregon. One athlete who has been making waves leading up to the championship is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Known for her exceptional talent in the 400-meter hurdles, McLaughlin has already achieved remarkable feats in her career.

Last year, at the 2022 World Championships, McLaughlin set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.68 seconds. However, this year she has been focusing more on the flat 400-meter event. Displaying her incredible speed and prowess, McLaughlin has already clocked impressive times of 49.71 seconds in Paris and a personal best of 49.51 seconds in New York City. Her performances have sparked conversations about her potential to break both the American record and the world record in the 400-meter event.

Despite her focus on the 400 meters, McLaughlin's plans for the World Championships this year will undoubtedly include the 400-meter hurdles. As the defending World Champion in the event and undefeated for over three seasons, McLaughlin remains a dominant force. While she has not competed in the 400-meter hurdles this year, her championship experience and remarkable talent make her a formidable contender.

Although McLaughlin holds the world record in the 400-meter hurdles, her record has recently been surpassed by Britton Wilson, an NCAA athlete. Wilson has been consistently delivering exceptional performances, boasting a personal best of 49.13 seconds in the 400 meters, making her the fastest American in the world this year.

Sydney McLaughlin thrives in championship settings and has proven herself as a performer on the grandest stages. With the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, she will undoubtedly bring her unwavering determination and incredible skills to compete against the world's best. The stage is set for an exhilarating clash of talent and a showcase of exceptional athleticism in the 400-meter hurdles event.

Sydney McLaughlin: Details of the USATF National Championship

Match: First Round of the Women`s 400m, USATF Championship 2023

Timing: Thursday, July 6, 4:56 pm PDT

Location: Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

Match: Semi-finals of the Women`s 400m, USATF Championship 2023

Timing: Friday, July 7, 8:29 pm PDT

Location: Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

Match: Finals of the Women`s 400m, USATF Championship 2023

Timing: Saturday, July 8, 6:19 pm PDT.

Location: Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

Sydney McLaughlin: Where Will the USATF Championship Clash be telecast?

The USATF Championship, one of the most anticipated events in American track and field, will be telecast on CNBC. With CNBC broadcasting the main event, viewers will have the opportunity to follow their favorite athletes as they compete for glory and strive for victory.

Sydney McLaughlin: Where Will the USATF Championship Clash be live-streamed?

The USATF Championship will also be available for live stream the whole event on USATF.TV Service.

Poll : 0 votes