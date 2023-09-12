Team USA carried the buried American flag to pay tribute to the 9/11 attack incident at the 2002 Winter Olympics

Recently, the United States of America mourned the lives lost during 2001’s 9/11 attack in New York and Washington, D.C.

Remembering the spine-chilling event, Team USA shared its tribute-paying gesture that it performed back in the Winter Olympics in 2002.

Known as the country’s deadliest terrorist attack, the 9/11 attacks incident left the world in utter disbelief in 2001.

The suicidal terrorist attackers hijacked four planes, crashing two into America’s famous Twin Towers and the others into the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in this traumatic incident.

Months after the attack, the country hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002. During the opening event, Team USA’s athletes carried the damaged American flag from the attack at the ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of the catastrophe.

They recently shared a video of the team and NYC first responders carrying the flag at the 2002 event on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it with:

"We will #NeverForget. Team USA athletes and NYC first responders presented an American flag that had been buried in the rubble during the September 11th attacks at the Winter Olympic Games Salt Lake City 2002 Opening Ceremony."

Eight athletes from different sports were selected by the team to carry the flag at the stadium. Members of the country’s port authority, police department, and fire department joined them.

The video also showcased the presence of George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the USA (2001-2009), at the stadium.

Wayne Gretzky wrote a heartfelt note on 9/11 attack Memorial Day

Wayne Gretzky pictured at the Panther City Lacrosse Club v Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky joined the others in mourning the 9/11 attack on Memorial Day. He wrote a heartfelt note, grieving the loss of a dear friend and teammate who died in the tragic incident.

Gretzky and Garnet 'Ace' Bailey were teammates during the 1978-79 seasons in the Edmonton Oilers. Eventually, Bailey left his hockey career and joined the Los Angeles Kings' director of pro scouting.

On September 11, 2001, after visiting the Kings' AHL affiliate in Manchester, Bailey and fellow scout Mark Bavis boarded Flight 175, which was heading to Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, it was one of the four planes that was hijacked by the suicide attackers. They crashed the plane into the Twin Towers, claiming the lives of all the passengers, including Bailey.

Wayne Gretzky reminisced about his friend on the Memorial Day of the 9/11 attack and posted a picture with him on Instagram. He wrote:

"His 3rd cup, 2 in Boston as a player, our first. He was so happy for all the players and the city of Edmonton. He was my first pro roommate miss him every day. Kathy, Todd, and his dog Bunker love you guys. We will never forget 9/11. RIP Ace."