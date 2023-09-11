Wayne Gretzky reminisces 9/11 victim and Oilers teammate in emotional IG post

Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt tribute to Garnet 'Ace' Bailey who died on 9/11.

Bailey and Gretzky were teammates during the 1978-79 seasons in the WHA for the Edmonton Oilers. That season was Gretzky's first with the Oilers and was the beginning of his career, while Bailey only played eight more games after that season.

Following his hockey career, Garnet Bailey started to work as a scout and eventually was the Los Angeles Kings' director of pro scouting. After visiting the Kinga AHL affiliate in Manchester, Bailey and fellow scout Mark Bavis were on Flight 175 which was heading to Los Angeles on Sept. 11, 2001.

That plane was hijacked and crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Bailey and all the passengers on board died.

September 11 is always a heartbreaking day for many people around the world, and Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram to share a tribute to his former teammate.

"His 3rd cup, 2 in Boston as a player and our first. He was so happy for all the players and the city of Edmonton. He was my first pro roommate miss him every day. Kathy, Todd, and his dog Bunker love you guys. We will never forget 9/11. RIP Ace."

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2012, the Los Angeles Kings brought the Stanley Cup to the memorial. They placed it on panels featuring Bailey and Bavis's names, so the families could have their day with the Cup (a tradition after an NHL team wins the Cup).

Wayne Gretzky remembers 9/11 call like it was yesterday

Although Wayne Gretzky only played one season with Garnet Bailey, he says the two remained friends.

In a feature in The Athletic in 2021, Gretzky spoke about Bailey and said he remembers getting the phone call like it was yesterday and still cries thinking about it.

“I remember it like it was yesterday, I still cry about it every now and then.”

In his NHL career, Garnet Bailey played 568 NHL games and recorded 278 points. Bailey had also won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 1970 and 1972, and it was reported he took Gretzky under his wing at the Oilers.

He worked with the Oilers as a scout and won five Stanley Cup rings with Edmonton in 1984, 1985, 19887, 1988, and 1990. His name is also engraved on three Stanley Cups.