Back in the early to mid-1990s, former US President George W. Bush was in the running to become the ninth MLB Commissioner in place of Bud Selig. At the time, Bush was the co-owner of the Texas Rangers.

His career began when he assisted his father in running for President in 1988, as the son of another US President, George H.W. Bush. Right after that, he became interested in owning the Texas Rangers.

U.S. President George W. Bush (2nd-L) sits with baseball commissioner Bud Selig (L) as the Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at RFK Stadium April 14, 2005 in Washington, DC.

Bush received some criticism for his ownership of the Rangers, but this was countered by his public role in creating valuable goodwill and reinforcing his name recognition throughout Texas. At the same time, the position of MLB Commissioner was in flux, with Bud Selig serving as Acting Commissioner. In a 2019 memoir, he wrote:

“[h]ad things been different, he could have been the ninth commissioner, not me.”

Much before his term as US President and even his run-in to become Texas' governor, George W. Bush was in line to become MLB Commissioner. His political backing and distinguishable name would propel him to a post that didn't command much power as the biggest seat in the White House but had enough in it to run one of the largest franchise-based leagues in the world.

George W. Bush talked with Vincent Fay about being commissioner

Several months after Vincent Fay was removed as commissioner, George W. Bush had a conversation with him about whether he would become the Commissioner. Vincent recalled the entire conversation in his book, "The Last Commissioner."

"Well, I've been thinking about it (becoming MLB Commissioner). (Bud) Selig tells me that he would love to have me be commissioner and he tells me that he can deliver it." Bush had said.

Fay, who has since then criticized the appointment of Selig, had told Bush:

"George, I'm worried. I think Selig wants the job for himself," Vincent wrote. "George, he can't tell you the truth because the truth is painful and telling painful truths is not his strength. He has never been able to tell people what they don't want to hear."

Under his ownership, the Rangers improved from 6th to 3rd in their division, and Bush proved instrumental in heading up efforts to build a new ballpark for the Rangers. Bush went on to achieve his actual end goal, becoming Texas Governor in 1994 and US President in 2000.

