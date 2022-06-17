“Sir, Jon Heyman just called you a noted strike thrower” “Bush for commissioner” - MLB Twitter reacts to former U.S. president George W. Bush entering MLB headquarters

The former two-term president of the United States, George W. Bush, was spotted outside Major League Baseball's headquarters in New York City yesterday. Since this was very random, many questioned what exactly he was doing there.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman President George W. Bush, former Texas Rangers owner, big baseball fan and noted strike thrower, entering MLB headquarters today. President George W. Bush, former Texas Rangers owner, big baseball fan and noted strike thrower, entering MLB headquarters today. https://t.co/HvjR8CNcEi

Since baseball is often regarded as America's Pastime, many United States presidents in modern history have been fond of the game. The ceremonial first pitch before Major League Baseball games was popularized by U.S. presidents. George W. Bush, however, might be the most avid baseball fan of them all.

Not only is Bush a huge fan of the game, he was also was one of the owners of the Texas Rangers from 1989-1998. Bush has always been close to the game of baseball, and he threw one of the most iconic first pitches in Major League Baseball history.

Jenn @baseballnchill George Bush throwing the ball down the middle at Yankee Stadium 49 days after the 9/11 attacks will forever be one of the greatest first pitches in MLB history

Just two months after the tragic 9/11 attacks in New York City, the New York Yankees played the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, and George W. Bush threw out the first pitch. Since the mound is pretty far away for an average person throwing, most people tend to stand closer to home plate when throwing out the first pitch. However, Bush decided to throw from the pitcher’s mound, and he threw a strike right down the middle.

Many people in the United States saw this as a very symbolic moment, especially after such a huge tragedy like the September 11th attacks. Since then, Bush has always remained close to the game of baseball. That would explain him going into the MLB headquarters, but it still had fans wondering exactly why he was there.

A lot of people were just making presidential themed jokes in the comments because it is funny to see a former United States president at the MLB headquarters.

Why is George W. Bush at the Major League Baseball headquarters?

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the current Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, so MLB fans on social media were saying that Bush should replace him. A lot of MLB commissioners have had political experience, and Bush is a huge baseball fan, so maybe it would work!

Please be the new commissioner. Please be the new commissioner.

This was pretty odd that George W. Bush was going into the MLB headquarters, and it raises the question of why he was there. It was cool to see fans think that he should be the commissioner though.

Might finally have a commissioner that likes baseball

Really didn't like him as POTUS but I think he would have made a great MLB commissioner.

A lot of people seem to be on board for George W. Bush to be the next MLB commissioner. It would be weird to see a former president in this position, but there is no doubt that Bush is a huge baseball fan and has experience within the sport.

