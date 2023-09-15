"That’s what separates great from the good" - Sha’Carri Richardson's coach Dennis Mitchell on getting her start right ahead of Diamond League final

100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson is leaving no stone unturned in her training session ahead of the Diamond League Finale. Recently, the athlete was seen working on her start technique with coach Dennis Mitchell. The duo discussed ways in which Richardson could get her start right.

Richardson has maintained a stunning winning streak throughout the 2023 season. Last month, after becoming the 100m world champion in Budapest, she also claimed victory at the second-last leg of the Diamond League in Zurich. The 23-year-old achieved a gold medal in the 100m race clocking 10.88s and left behind competitors Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

After Zurich, Richardson will be competing at the Diamond League Finale in Eugene, Oregon, scheduled on September 16 and 17. Recently, the athlete was spotted training for the upcoming championship with her coach in an X (formerly known as Twitter) video shared by Track and Spice.

In the video, Sha’Carri Richardson told her coach about starting quicker at the race track:

"Doing that, I feel like trying to be quicker. I am not like I can’t put that together to push and be quick. Does that make sense?"

Her coach answered, explaining that she should be able to find a balance between pushing and staring quickly:

“Yes. That’s the beauty of a star. That’s what separates great from the good. The good from the bad. You see what I’m saying. So you gotta try to create that balance.

He further added:

And it’s not about trying to be super, super quick with it right? But you want to be patient enough to be where you set it up and then hit. You see what I’m saying. You’re doing everything perfectly to set it up. But we’re not attacking it once we set it up. You understand what I’m saying? You just got to find a balance. Okay?”

Afterward, the athlete was seen taking off at the track in a practice race with other athletes on her team.

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrated early at the heats in Budapest

Richardson at Day 8 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

After facing a series of lows in her career, Sha’Carri Richardson made her debut at the world championship this year in the 100m race. Besides winning in the finals, Richardson also made headlines for her antics in the heats round.

In the heat round of the 100m race, the world noticed Sha’Carri Richardson celebrating early. A few seconds before crossing the finish line, she started waving her hand, celebrating her presumed win.

The American athlete clocked 10.92s, while her competitor Julien Alfred of St. Lucia finished within 10.99s, whereas Poland’s Ewa Swoboda clocked 10.98s.