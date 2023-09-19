"The best part of my day is being a soccer mom” - Allyson Felix enjoys fun activity with her daughter

Allyson Felix recently shared a glimpse of herself spending quality time with her daughter, Camryn. The track and field queen stepped into a new sport to entertain her five-year-old.

Allyson Felix gave birth to her daughter during her competitive years in 2019. She had Camryn via C-section and got back on track within eight months of her pregnancy. On many occasions, Felix has expressed that her daughter is her biggest inspiration in life. Nevertheless, being from an athletic field, the 37-year-old has already begun giving training to her daughter.

Felix's daughter Camryn at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One

The mother-daughter duo is frequently spotted performing athletic activities as a way of spending quality time together.

Recently, Felix shared another fun and heartfelt moment with her daughter in her latest Instagram story. The seven-time Olympic gold medallist became a soccer mom for a day to play with her child.

Moreover, in her story, Felix added a picture of Camryn in her soccer attire in an indoor stadium. She clicked her daughter's picture while she was playing with the soccer ball.

Felix's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Elated by the experience, Felix wrote in her story:

“And the best part of my day is being a soccer mom."

Allyson Felix isn't specifically training her daughter to be a track star

Felix with her daughter at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One

Besides Allyson Felix’s illustrious track and field career, her husband Kenneth Ferguson, is also a famous sprinter and hurdler. Hence, it might seem obvious that their daughter Camryn will also walk on the same path as them.

However, it turns out that Allyson Felix has not set a definite path for her daughter. In her recent interview with Today, she revealed that her daughter has been growing up in the track and field atmosphere, but as a mother, Felix keeps pushing Camryn in other directions.

The retired athlete explained in the interview:

"I’m trying to get her to do every other sport first. She’s doing karate and soccer and tennis and all these things, and then I’m sure she’ll probably find her way to running."

Before giving birth to Camryn, she realized the injustice that female athletes had to bear from sponsors and sports authorities. Therefore, ever since her daughter's birth, Felix began to work on the board of several non-profit organizations which target initiating better behavior towards female athletes.

Allyson Felix also said in the interview that she wishes for her daughter to grow up in a safe environment. Hence, she has been working to create those surroundings for Camryn.